New Jersey State

The state of dentistry in New Jersey: 11 stats to know

There are 5,506 active general dentists in New Jersey. New Jersey has 36 dental professional shortage areas. New Jersey received a score of 24 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. New Jersey was No. 5 on a list of states ranked for dental health.
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S. and because of that, people may lose sight of the fact that the state has a vast wealth of wildlife where there is diverse geography, and diverse climate, according to Alex Ireland, president, and CEO of NJ Audubon. There...
N.J. reports 2,363 COVID cases, 18 deaths; two counties drop to ‘medium’ community levels

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,363 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers two counties — Hunterdon and Warren — to have “medium” community levels of COVID-19. The CDC previously considered them to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, along with the rest of the state’s 21 counties.
In-N-Out Burger is finally coming east! Could N.J. score the iconic chain?

One of the most revered names in fast food is making its way east. Could the burger joint’s journey end up in New Jersey?. In-N-Out Burger, the popular California-based chain known for “Animal Style” burgers, has infamously been available almost exclusively on the west coast. But the company that has been stingy with expansion recently announced it is opening locations in Tennessee as well as an “eastern territory office” south of Nashville.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
