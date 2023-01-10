Southern California high school basketball: Top stars, best performances Jan. 2-7

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from the first week of 2023 in Southern California high school basketball.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

TOP SOCAL STARS JANUARY 2-7

Juju Watkins, Sierra Canyon girls basketball: Watkins, a USC-signee, scored 30 points in Saturday's win over La Jolla Country Day USC's Galen Center.

Aaliyah Stanton, Rancho Christian girls basketball: Stanton posted back-to-back 36 point games last week against Mission Hills and Mater Dei Catholic.

Ebbony Wilson, St. Mary's Academy girls basketball: Wilson had a triple-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals last week against Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary.

Sierra Maxwell, Heritage girls basketball: Maxwell had 32 points and 11 rebounds in last week's game against JW North.

Kaiya Mack, Esperanza girls basketball: Mack had 30 points and seven steals and knocked down five three-pointers against Villa Park.

Ryann Bennett, St. Anthony girls basketball: Bennett had 28 points, six steals and four rebounds in last week's game against Fairmont Prep.

Cristina Jones, Lakewood girls basketball: Jones finished with 25 points and ten rebounds in Saturday's win over Summit.

Alline Ballard, Campbell Hall girls basketball: Ballard had 25 points and 18 rebounds against Milken last week.

Gissele Pena, Marquez girls basketball: Pena had 27 points, seven steals and six rebounds against Bell.

Jillian Nowicki, Our Lady of Peace girls basketball: Nowicki had 31 points and six rebounds in last week's 49-41 victory against Lincoln.

Mia Stierle, Mt. Carmel girls basketball: Stierle collected her 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 14 rebounds against Fallbrook.

Jake Hall, Carlsbad boys basketball: Hall scored 50 points against San Ysidro on Saturday night, leading Carlsbad to a 100-89 victory at San Ysidro.

David Harper, Palmdale boys basketball: Harper had 43 points in Tuesday's 79-61 win over Tehachapi.

Corey Mitchell, Canyon Springs boys basketball: Mitchell had 39 points, ten rebounds and six steals in Tuesday's win over Paloma Valley.

Derek Sicairos, El Rancho boys basketball : Sicairos had 29 points including seven three-pointers in Tuesday's win over Baldwin Park.

Brandon Benjamin, Canyon boys basketball: Benjamin had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds against El Dorado.

Mike McNair, Linfield Christian boys basketball: McNair had 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists against Arrowhead Christian on Friday.

Riley Miller, Hamilton boys basketball: Miller had 24 points, knocking down four three-pointers in Monday's win over Pasadena Poly.

Angel Ochoa, St. Joseph Academy boys basketball: Ochoa averaged 35 points and seven rebounds across a four-game stretch last week for the Crusaders.

Julian Lebel, Foothills Christian boys basketball: Lebel averaged 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game last week, leading the Knights to a 2-1 record.