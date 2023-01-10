ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Southern California high school basketball: Top stars, best performances Jan. 2-7

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aasa1_0k9wWn8400

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from the first week of 2023 in Southern California high school basketball.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

TOP SOCAL STARS JANUARY 2-7

Juju Watkins, Sierra Canyon girls basketball: Watkins, a USC-signee, scored 30 points in Saturday's win over La Jolla Country Day USC's Galen Center.

Aaliyah Stanton, Rancho Christian girls basketball: Stanton posted back-to-back 36 point games last week against Mission Hills and Mater Dei Catholic.

Ebbony Wilson, St. Mary's Academy girls basketball: Wilson had a triple-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals last week against Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary.

Sierra Maxwell, Heritage girls basketball: Maxwell had 32 points and 11 rebounds in last week's game against JW North.

Kaiya Mack, Esperanza girls basketball: Mack had 30 points and seven steals and knocked down five three-pointers against Villa Park.

Ryann Bennett, St. Anthony girls basketball: Bennett had 28 points, six steals and four rebounds in last week's game against Fairmont Prep.

Cristina Jones, Lakewood girls basketball: Jones finished with 25 points and ten rebounds in Saturday's win over Summit.

Alline Ballard, Campbell Hall girls basketball: Ballard had 25 points and 18 rebounds against Milken last week.

Gissele Pena, Marquez girls basketball: Pena had 27 points, seven steals and six rebounds against Bell.

Jillian Nowicki, Our Lady of Peace girls basketball: Nowicki had 31 points and six rebounds in last week's 49-41 victory against Lincoln.

Mia Stierle, Mt. Carmel girls basketball: Stierle collected her 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 14 rebounds against Fallbrook.

Jake Hall, Carlsbad boys basketball: Hall scored 50 points against San Ysidro on Saturday night, leading Carlsbad to a 100-89 victory at San Ysidro.

David Harper, Palmdale boys basketball: Harper had 43 points in Tuesday's 79-61 win over Tehachapi.

Corey Mitchell, Canyon Springs boys basketball: Mitchell had 39 points, ten rebounds and six steals in Tuesday's win over Paloma Valley.

Derek Sicairos, El Rancho boys basketball : Sicairos had 29 points including seven three-pointers in Tuesday's win over Baldwin Park.

Brandon Benjamin, Canyon boys basketball: Benjamin had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds against El Dorado.

Mike McNair, Linfield Christian boys basketball: McNair had 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists against Arrowhead Christian on Friday.

Riley Miller, Hamilton boys basketball: Miller had 24 points, knocking down four three-pointers in Monday's win over Pasadena Poly.

Angel Ochoa, St. Joseph Academy boys basketball: Ochoa averaged 35 points and seven rebounds across a four-game stretch last week for the Crusaders.

Julian Lebel, Foothills Christian boys basketball: Lebel averaged 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game last week, leading the Knights to a 2-1 record.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 7

Week 7 saw a good amount of moves and none were bigger than Buford’s rise to No. 10. The Wolves finally played a ranked opponent and made the most of it, handing St. Francis a 20-point defeat to improve to 14-0 on the season. Forest Park rose a few spots after beating Rockdale County by four ...
GEORGIA STATE
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said."He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, White's former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy