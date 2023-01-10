Read full article on original website
IDF Kills PA Arab in Qalandia Mass Arrests; Stabbing Terrorist Eliminated in Yehuda Farm
Samir Awni Harbi Aslan, 41, was killed at dawn Thursday while trying to interfere with the arrest of his son, Ramzi, who was wanted by Israeli security forces during mass arrests of terror suspects in the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem, Al Quds reported. Aslan was hit by a bullet in the chest.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Ben Gvir and Bedouin Father of 8 Agree Police Must End Violent Chaos in Rahat
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was on a two-day visit to the south he planned to continue “until two hours before Shabbat.” On Friday he visited the Bedouin city of Rahat, where he met with a local man, the father of eight girls, who shared with the minister how unsafe and frightening life there had become.
