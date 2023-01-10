Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains

Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Quezz Slammed After Allegedly Filming Music Video at Big Scarr's Funeral [VIDEO]
Big Scarr's brother Quezz Ruthless has been called out for reportedly shooting a music video at the rapper's funeral. HipHopDX uploaded a copy of a clip showing Quezz Ruthless reportedly shooting a music video in Memphis. It shows the rapper standing outside the funeral home while other people surround him with their phones' flashlights going on and off.
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
Kim Kardashian Vague-Posts Days After Kanye West’s ‘Secret Wedding’: ‘I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.’
Kim Kardashian may finally be responding to the public news that ex-husband Kanye West has “secretly married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. The SKIMS creator added a series of text-based posts to her Instagram Stories late on Jan. 12, a few days after West and Censori were seen out in public together (West’s first public appearance in weeks, according to numerous media outlets).
A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos
A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit. Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
A YouTube mom with 30 million subscribers filmed her baby on a jet ski with no life jacket, sparking concern among viewers
The YouTube video, posted by Ricis Official which has 30 million subscribers, showed a mom on a jet ski with her baby daughter named Moana.
NME
Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral on TikTok for his dance moves
Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral after a night out clubbing in Miami. The actor was seen in the Lounge at Gekko in Miami throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Another reveller at the night spot, which is owned by rapper Bad Bunny, captured DiCaprio mid-dance in a video. The video...
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Madonna Jets Off To Lolldaiga Wildlife & Safari Park With Her Precious Brood: 'Kisses From Kenya'
An amazing start to the new year!On Thursday, January 6, Madonna boarded a private jet and soared into Lolldaiga wildlife conservancy and ranch, as she continued her fascinating trip to Africa with four of her children, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.One post on the "Material Girl" singer's Instagram Story potentually included her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, 22, however, the pop star's oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, didn't seem to make an appearance on the family's travels.FANS PRAISE MADONNA'S PARENTING AS TROLLS CONTINUE TO SLAM QUEEN OF POP'S 'DISTURBING' APPEARANCE"Welcome to Lolldaiga," the...
Popculture
Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show With New Cryptic Trailer
Super Bowl LVII takes place next month, and Rihanna is ready to perform at the halftime show. On Friday, the 34-year-old singer teased fans with an official trailer for the Super Bowl Halftime Show which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. The trailer shows Rihanna as a silhouette in a large room. She is then seen wearing a green furry coat with a black outfit before her song "Needed Me" starts to play.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
iheart.com
Nick Carter Is Recording Music About Late Brother Aaron
Nick Carter is continuing to tease a new music project and we’re getting more details. Sources say he’s written a song about his rollercoaster relationship with his late brother Aaron Carter. Aaron died suddenly in November and despite being estranged from his beforehand, Nick was gutted by the...
Michael Wants To Get His Music Career Back on Track on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Although most Love After Lockup fans know Justine and Michael by their first names alone and nothing more, Michael also goes by Montana Millz when he's making music. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 13 episode of Love After Lockup, Michael is closer than ever to getting his music career running again.
Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Song “Flowers”: Watch
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” arrives with an accompanying music video, which was created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with movement direction from Stephen Galloway. Watch Miley dance, work out, and go for a swim in the clip below.
musictimes.com
The Kid LAROI New Music 2023: Singer Finally Unveils Debut Album 'The First Time'
The Kid Laroi is finally dropping his highly-anticipated debut studio album "The First Time" this year, and he just gave fans a glimpse of what's in store. The Australian native unveiled a 30-second trailer of his upcoming single, which is slated for release next week. He begins by saying: "You...
thesource.com
SZA Celebrates Having Global No. 1 Single: ‘Number one GLOBALLY is Incredible’
SZA has a massive hit on her hands with “Kill Bill.” The single from her SOS Album is the No. 1 single across the globe. Hitting Twitter, the TDE songstress celebrated the achievement. “Number one GLOBALLY is incredible!!” SZA tweeted. “I’m so GRATEFUL! Thank you to everyone around...
