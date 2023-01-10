NC History Theater to showcase ‘Harriet Jacobs’ play

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a play that features an extraordinary woman.

The North Carolina History Center will be presenting the play “Harriet Jacobs” about a woman who was enslaved in Edenton. The play is based on Jacobs’s autobiography. which sees Jacobs making crucial life choices for her and her children.

“Harriet Jacobs” will be presented on February 3 and 4 at 7:30 pm and February 5 at 2 pm at 529 S. Front Street in New Bern.

Deborah Robinson as Harriet Jacobs (Photo by Bill Hand)

Tickets are available at www.NCHistoryTheater.org or at the New Bern Historical Society at 511 Broad St. in New Bern.

