Black Radish Creamery and North Country Charcuterie are finalists for the 2023 Good Food Awards, an annual event that celebrates outstanding American craft food producers. Award categories range from cheese, coffee and charcuterie to preserves, snacks and spirits. In the cheese category, Black Radish is a 2023 finalist for its raclette and Bandit Red cheddar. Meanwhile, North Country is up for an award in the charcuterie section for its wagyu beef bacon. Both artisans are no strangers to the Good Food Awards. Last year, North Country won for its herbed wagyu bresaola, and Black Radish is a three-time Good Food winner for its fruit preserves. Winners of the 2023 awards will be announced at a ceremony on April 21 in Portland, Oregon.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO