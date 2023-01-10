ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
columbusmonthly.com

Black Radish and North Country Named 2023 Good Food Award Finalists

Black Radish Creamery and North Country Charcuterie are finalists for the 2023 Good Food Awards, an annual event that celebrates outstanding American craft food producers. Award categories range from cheese, coffee and charcuterie to preserves, snacks and spirits. In the cheese category, Black Radish is a 2023 finalist for its raclette and Bandit Red cheddar. Meanwhile, North Country is up for an award in the charcuterie section for its wagyu beef bacon. Both artisans are no strangers to the Good Food Awards. Last year, North Country won for its herbed wagyu bresaola, and Black Radish is a three-time Good Food winner for its fruit preserves. Winners of the 2023 awards will be announced at a ceremony on April 21 in Portland, Oregon.
columbusunderground.com

Old School Eats: York Steak House is a Meat-and-Potato Fueled Time Machine

The Columbus of the 1970s was very different from the metropolis of today. Our misplaced navel gazing and inferiority complex was even stronger then, in a city striving to be like Chicago, New York and/or LA. Columbus started the era progressively adding key elements to our world of today: the first mall, the first ATM, a critical paradigm shift in interactive cable television known as Qube, but beyond those advancements, our city was pushing the envelope in an even more important arena – food.
NBC4 Columbus

New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
614now.com

German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters

Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
10TV

2 new exhibitions coming to Franklin Park Conservatory this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the new year rolls in, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is rolling in two exhibitions. Thousands of orchid blooms will be shown in the annual orchid exhibition. The display includes four themed-vignettes: Summer Breeze, Sweet Treats, Bumblebee Picnic and Day at the Beach. Visitors...
lara-mom.com

The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one

This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
WKBN

Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
crawfordcountynow.com

Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands

BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters save Circleville restaurant from flames

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters were able to save Captain D’s, a local Circleville restaurant after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. A 9-1-1 call came into dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. regarding smoke coming from the ceiling. According to the Pickaway Township Fire Department, upon arrival crews found smoke...
Ted Rivers

4 Unusual Facts About Columbus

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts about Columbus:
NBC4 Columbus

Things you should never store in your garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime. But before you put all that junk in the garage, beware. Ah the garage, that giant vacuum cleaner of a room where old bicycles and lawnmowers go to die. Where jugs of […]
wosu.org

Columbus business and community leaders launch new affordable housing effort

A new non-profit group in Columbus is putting its own spin on a public-private partnership for creating more affordable housing. Columbus Housing Enterprise (CHE) was recently formed by local business and community leaders Don Kelley and Robert Weiler and their families. Working with the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA), CHE...
