Alamosa, CO

Alamosa Police investigate after deadly shooting

By Brett Yager
 3 days ago

(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police Department (APD) is investigating after receiving a call about possible shots fired on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to APD, on Monday at around 8 p.m., APD officers were called to the area of 1516 West 6th Street near Highway 285 in Alamosa.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were started and officers called for medical assistance. The victim succumbed to his injuries while officers were on the scene.

Shortly after information was obtained by officers on the scene related to a possible suspect, the Colorado State Patrol found a man who was believed to have been involved in the altercation.

APD said the victim has been identified, however, they cannot release the name at this time as they have not yet notified the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community at this time.

Bree Gibson-McMahon
3d ago

As a Long term resident of Alamosa Colorado . This has become a common story here lately 😕. My deepest condolences to the family of the man who has lost his life 🙏. I don't understand why people feel like they have the right to take someone's life. This is just are heartbreaking reality lately here in Alamosa County.

