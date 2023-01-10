ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Police arrest suspect after multiple teens shot, 2 killed at New Orleans house party

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Barely two weeks after six people were shot and two people were killed at a New Orleans house party, police have announced the arrest of a suspect.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 19-year-old Elijah Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday, suspected of opening fire on multiple teenagers. Police say Williams has been charged with the following:

  • Second-degree murder (2 counts)
  • Attempted second-degree murder (4 counts)

The shooting happened at a party on Christmas night that expanded into the overnight hours. Detectives say shortly before 12:30 a.m. on December 26, officers were called to a report of multiple people shot in the 2000 block of Maurice Street in the Lower 9th Ward.

Video: 2 dead, 4 wounded after shots ring out at New Orleans Christmas party

When police arrived at the home, they found several gunshot victims, including:

  • A 19-year-old man
  • A 19-year-old woman
  • Two 18-year-old men
  • An 18-year-old woman
  • A 17-year-old girl

The two 19-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Kyron Peters and Courtney Hughes. Hughes was a freshman at Southern University in Baton Rouge who was home for the holiday break.

The others were taken to an area hospital where details on their medical conditions were unavailable.

So far, police had not publicly identified a suspect or potential motive for the shooting.

Neighbors told WGNO in the days following the shooting that the house was being used as a short-term rental property where previous disturbances were reported. The property was not listed in the city’s database for short-term rental licenses.

We’re told several Crimestoppers tips, along with surveillance footage and videos surfacing Snapchat and other social media sites helped lead to Williams’ arrest.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information that can help officers is urged to contact NOPD’s Homicide Section at 504-658-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

WGNO

WGNO

