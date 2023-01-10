ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Young Drummer Boy from West Chester Gave His Life to the Civil War Cause

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yqndt_0k9wUf8g00
Photo byiStock.

Charley King, a twelve-year-old boy from West Chester, joined the war effort in 1861 as a drummer, but his love for music ended up costing him his life, writes Mark E. Dixon for Main Line Today.

When Civil War broke out in 1861, King was among the many who wanted to go. While his parents said no, the captain of a Chester County company, James Givin, who was also a music lover, promised his family he would keep him safe.

At first, Charley spent most of the time with the regiment waiting for orders. Then, in late 1861, Company F of the 49th Regiment started its march toward the front. Several battles later, after Confederate General Robert E. Lee decided to invade Maryland, General George B. McClellan’s army, including the 49th, gave chase. The army ended up engaging at the Battle of Antietam on Sept. 17, which remains the bloodiest day in American military history.

Charley died three days later.

“He was a remarkable boy, and truly may it be said of him that he was not as other boys,” reported the Jeffersonian at the time.

Read more about the drummer boy in Main Line Today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at PA Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s

Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VFMA Cadet Service Part of MLK Day and Year-Round

The day to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King may be Jan. 16, but planning and setting intentions for the Cadets at Valley Forge Military Academy begins well in advance of mid-January. This year, VFMA is teaming up with Global Citizen 365 and Girard College in Philadelphia to support the...
WAYNE, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Release Additional Details In William Penn HS Lockdown

Delaware State Police are investigating a gunshot fired inside the William Penn High School that occurred late Tuesday morning. On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the School Resource Officer of William Penn High School located at 713 East Basin Road, New Castle, was alerted of a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school. The School Resource Officer responded to the location and observed signs that a round struck the interior of the bathroom. There were no injuries reported.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy