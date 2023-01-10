Read full article on original website
Maureen Curtin
2d ago
who is paying for this show pritzker even though he is quite rich I doubt it. The people of Illinois are paying for it with their tax dollars and they should not be.
3
Bigdaddy
3d ago
All that money he saved from removing toilets he should've paid himself.
6
Patriotic Sasquatch
3d ago
How much of our tax dollars did that cost???
12
Midwest State Has Lucky Mega Millions History With Friday the 13th Jackpot Wins
Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others. According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan. Those jackpots were...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
nprillinois.org
Pritzker Administration names new agency directors
Gov. JB Pritzker's office Friday made the following announcement regarding agency leadership. Resignations are three of the agencies were reported earlier this month. Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) Raven DeVaughn will serve as the Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.* Prior to taking on this...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Soup in The Area
January is National Soup Month, which means we have to know, who makes the best soup in the Stateline?. Lucky for you, I've done the research. Let's face it, soup is one of the most perfect foods on the planet. It's mostly warm but could be served cold. It could...
Ex-Mayor of East St Louis Defends Against Being Called “Worst City in Illinois”
Part of my job here at the radio station, aside from finding new ways to introduce Led Zeppelin songs, is writing about local events. Getting the word out about small businesses or community events is something I enjoy quite a bit. Another part of my job is taking calls from...
fox32chicago.com
'Get out now': Harmon warns crooked Illinois politicians as indicted colleague attends inauguration ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Sixteen new state senators were sworn in Wednesday, as Illinois's 103rd General Assembly convened for the first time. All 118 members of the Illinois House also took the oath of office Wednesday, but it was a sharply worded warning in the Senate that drew the most attention.
wmay.com
Illinois’ abortion provider protection bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – After much debate from state lawmakers throughout lame-duck session, a measure that aims to increase access to abortion and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has been signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Proponents say House Bill 4664 protects people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and...
Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
wmay.com
Pritzker heading to World Economic Forum to tout climate, social agenda
(The Center Square) – On the heels of the beginning of a second term, signing a gun ban and registry and expanding access to abortion, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is headed to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The forum has met for years and features business and political leaders...
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prosecutors: Madigan told McClain that benefactors of alleged scheme ‘made out like bandits’
Prosecutors in a case involving Michael Madigan say they have wires of the former Illinois House speaker acknowledging operatives “made out like bandits” in a scheme involving utility ComEd. In 2020, federal prosecutors and Exelon subsidiary ComEd reached a deferred prosecution agreement. As part of the agreement, the...
Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network
ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
wmay.com
Illinois Rolls Out New State Water Plan [LINK]
Illinois is updating its state water plan for the first time in nearly 40 years… with dozens of recommendations on issues from water quality to climate change. The study involving multiple state agencies finds weather on average is getting warmer and wetter in Illinois, with a significant increase in substantial rain events that increase the risk of flooding. The plan also calls for new programs and funding to address surface and groundwater pollution, threats to aquatic habitats, and water sustainability.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
In-N-Out Burger Coming to Illinois? Fans Remain Hopeful as the Food Chain Expands
In-N-Out Burger, the beloved West Coast fast-food chain known for its delicious burgers and secret menu, has yet to expand to the state of Illinois. But some fans of the restaurant believe Illinois may get its own taste of In-N-Out Burger's greatness sooner than we thought. What's So Special About...
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
wmay.com
Bill Guarantees Paid Leave For All Illinois Workers
All Illinois workers will be entitled to up to five days of paid leave for any reason under legislation passed during the lame duck session of the General Assembly. Supporters say the measure will help people who become ill, have sudden family emergencies, car trouble, or other problems that might keep them from work by ensuring they won’t lose pay for it. The 40 hours of paid leave is a minimum, and employers can offer more. It would take effect after 90 days of employment.
Here Are the Numbers for Friday Night's $1.35B Mega Millions Drawing
The winning numbers have been selected for Friday's $1.35 Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega Ball is 14. If someone wins that grand prize, it would mark the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in U.S. history, Illinois Lottery reps said. "Just six...
