The Hill

These eating patterns are linked with a lower risk of premature death: study

Story at a glance A variety of healthy eating patterns are associated with a reduced risk of premature death, according to new research on over 115,000 American health professionals.  The findings, published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday, showed that adults with high adherence to at least one of four different healthy eating patterns were…
EverydayHealth.com

A Diet High in Fast Food Raises Liver Disease Risk, Study Finds

Health experts already know that fast food can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease. Now research has found that regular consumption of fast-food burgers, fries, pizza, and the like may also contribute to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition in which fat builds up in the liver.
tctmd.com

CAPLA: Adding Posterior Wall Isolation No Help in Ablation for Persistent AF

A commonly used adjunct to pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) doesn’t add any benefits for patients undergoing catheter ablation for persistent atrial fibrillation (AF), the randomized CAPLA trial shows. Freedom from any documented atrial arrhythmia of more than 30 seconds without antiarrhythmic medication at 12 months after a single ablation...
tctmd.com

‘Total Ischemic Time’ Key to Cutting NSTEMI Deaths With Invasive Strategy

Among patients presenting to the hospital with NSTEMI, an early invasive strategy based on symptom-to-catheter time is associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality at 3 years, according to new prospective registry data. While rapid intervention has proven to be beneficial in STEMI patients, who often clearly know when...
Living Smart

Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier

When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
MedicalXpress

Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes

People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
msn.com

Japan and US equip Marines to strike Chinese ships in a crisis

A reorganized U.S. Marine Corps regiment in Japan will be equipped with “long-range fires” by 2025, U.S. and Japanese officials announced, as the allies overhaul their defenses against China. “We're replacing an artillery regiment with an outfit that's more lethal, more agile, more capable,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...
dallasexpress.com

Thickening Agent May Lower Blood Sugar

Those suffering from heart disease and Type 2 diabetes might soon find help in a substance typically used to thicken liquids. Xanthan gum — often used as a thickening agent in the manufacturing of products like toothpaste, medicine, and certain foods — has been found to lower blood sugar, according to a new study published in the Journal of Functional Foods.
CNET

Omicron Boosters: More Encouraging Data Emerges Around the Same Time as a New Variant

Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...

