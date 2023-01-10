Court names Rogers, Garcia as interims

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved two resignations and named two interim replacements.

Resignations included Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office Chief Investigator Ron Inge and Ector County Environmental Enforcement Director Rickey George.

The interim for each of those positions is Carl Rogers as the chief investigator for the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office and Jesse Garcia as the director for Ector County Environmental Enforcement.

Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Mike Gardner spoke about interim replacement choices. Rogers has been with the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office for a total of 10 years including six years from 2004 to 2010 as chief investigator and Garcia has been with Ector County Environmental Enforcement for four years.

“The good thing about having capable people taking those (positions) over is we aren’t in a rush to get somebody else in there,” Gardner said. “We want to make sure whoever we put in those positions permanently that we get somebody that has our vision of what we want those departments to do.”

Rogers, who has been a peace officer in Texas for 48 years, after the meeting said he feels comfortable handling chief investigator responsibilities.

The Court detailed Inge’s retirement will go into effect on Friday, Jan. 13. Rogers said he believes the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to run smoothly, but he said it will be sad to see Inge exit the department.

“When you work in an office with six or seven people on a day-in and day-out basis that one of them decides it’s time to enjoy life and time to retire it’s always hard,” Rogers said. “I certainly appreciate what (Inge) has done for this office and certainly appreciate the position that he’s taking where it’s time to enjoy retirement.”

George said Monday morning that he filed his letter of resignation on Dec. 1 and it took effect on Dec. 31. Garcia said he feels comfortable with the day-to-day operations, but he did explain there are some additional administrative duties that go along with director responsibilities.

Garcia said one of the keys to allow environmental enforcement to continue to monitor Ector County will be working with residents.

“The philosophy as far as environmental we want to work toward community involvement,” he said. “We want to put ourselves out there as far as our unit and our face. Right now, we are currently working with the City of Odessa on some code enforcement. We are really leaning toward inter-agency.”

The Court has also allowed human resources to post jobs for chief investigator at Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office and director of Ector County Environmental Enforcement.

Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 2 Greg Simmons said those applications typically stay open for 30 days and then Court will examine the applicants. Simmons explained the job posting could be extended longer than 30 days.

“We”ll post it probably for 30 days and we’ll see who applies,” Simmons said about the hiring process. “Occassionally, we’ve extended especially if we’ve been notified that someone was going to apply, but usually we do it for 30 days. Then we will interview a couple of applicants that we think are the best options and then make a decision.”

The Court only consisted of Gardner, Simmons and Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Don Stringer on Tuesday. Newly sworn in Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett and Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Billy Hall were training to preside over the Court.

The court also:

>> Approved a $1,751 donation from Tracey L. Killon for the Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Microchip Program.

>> Approved action on MHRC Plans for N/2 of Lots 5 & 6, Block 5, Ranch Acres, (Prec. 1).

>> Approved action on Jerusalem Subdivision, being a plat of 40.0 acre tract out of Section 2, Block 42T-2-5, (Prec. 4).

>> Approved action on Westcliff Green, a subdivision of 4.99 acres of land, in Section 13, Block 44,T-2-5, (Prec. 1).

>> Approved the increase in Limit & Coverage with respect to Crime, Cyber, Faithful Performance. Current policy per aforementioned type of coverage has a limit of $500,000 and a retention of $5K;these figures will increase to $lM and $10K respectively. $l0K represents l% of Limit of Coverage. Faithful Performance Insurance under Travelers Commercial Crime Coverage, more specifically CRI – 7126-0109 – Government Entity Crime Endorsement – Faithful Performance of Duty at an additional premium of $584 which represents an increase of $173 from current premium of $41I annually. (Blanket Coverage) Texas Government Code 51.302, [more specifically Chapter 1084, Acts of the 70th Legislature, Regular Session, 1987 (Article 7l5c, Vernon’s Texas Civil Statutes)] mandates that each District Clerk secure insurance to cover the district clerk and any deputy clerk against liabilities incurred through errors or omissions in the performance of official duties. It further stipulates if the policy or other coverage document provides coverage for other county officials, the amount of tile policy must be at least $1 million. This increase in Limit & Coverage will satisfy said requirement.

>> Approved repairing a damaged fence and gate during the expansion of Cottonwood Road in Gardendale, Ector County, Texas (Prec. 2).

>> Approved not renewing the contract with Tyler and purchasing a subscription with CSS.

>> Approved a line item transfer to General Fund, Non Department Judicial, Copier Lease, 001-220-5284 from Court Appointed Attorneys, 001-220-5325 for $6,059.

>> Approved the Ector County Monthly Treasurer’s Reports for October 2022 and November 2022. In addition, requesting that the reports be archived with the official minutes of this meeting.

>> Approved a budget amendment to Sales Tax Fund, Sheriff, Motor Vehicle Equipment, 005-360-5505 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 005-3310 for $107,266.

>> Approved the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for January 10th, 2023, and review County financial statements and reports.