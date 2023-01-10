ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘History of the World Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)

Just like its predecessor, History of the World Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
Albany Herald

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon Teases Ian’s ‘Ethical Drift’ in Season 2

What’s next after that prison riot that ended the first season of Mayor of Kingstown? In one word: chaos. Can Mike (Jeremy Renner) find any semblance of control in the town? How will Ian (Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), who were in the prison, be affected moving forward? TV Insider spoke with Dillon about that and more ahead of the January 15 premiere on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Community Policy