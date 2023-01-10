Read full article on original website
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
‘History of the World Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
‘American Born Chinese’: Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Feature in First Look (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is staging a mini Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with first-look photos for American Born Chinese — which is set to debut this spring — featuring Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The actors are among the ensemble cast for this series based...
‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon Teases Ian’s ‘Ethical Drift’ in Season 2
What’s next after that prison riot that ended the first season of Mayor of Kingstown? In one word: chaos. Can Mike (Jeremy Renner) find any semblance of control in the town? How will Ian (Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), who were in the prison, be affected moving forward? TV Insider spoke with Dillon about that and more ahead of the January 15 premiere on Paramount+.
