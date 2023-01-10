Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange Platform Yellow Card Expands Payment Feature Across Africa
Yellow Card Financial now enables customers across Africa to send and receive cryptocurrency. The company’s Yellow Pay, which was previously available only in Nigeria, uses the Yellow Card cryptocurrency exchange platform to complete customers’ transactions in USDT, according to a Monday (Jan. 9) press release. “This is more...
Growing Scrutiny, Layoffs Mark Next Leg of Post-FTX Crypto Contagion
It’s been a choppy start to the new year for the crypto industry. This, as millions of customers are out of their entrusted money and thousands are out of a job as a waves of alleged fraud, market contractions, regulatory scrutiny and company downsizing continue rolling in. The one...
Mondu Tops Up Series A Funding With Additional $13M
B2B BNPL startup Mondu has added $13 million to its Series A round. The latest top-up brings the total raised in the Berlin-based startup’s Series A to $56 million, according to a tech.eu report. The investment was led by Valar Ventures, with participation from FinTech Collective. When the company...
Germany’s Translation Tech Firm DeepL Becomes Latest AI Unicorn
German startup DeepL reached a 1 billion euro ($1.085 billion) valuation following its latest funding round. Although the total amount raised has not been disclosed, the billion-euro figure has been widely reported after Techcrunch broke the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Since the company was founded in 2009, DeepL has...
Data and Integration Push Evolving CFO Role Beyond ‘Bean Counters’
Holistic business planning and digital tools are increasingly evolving the responsibilities of finance teams. This, as macroeconomic-driven headwinds create friction points and prompt organizations to turn to more centralized and streamlined strategies for their working capital and spending needs. PYMNTS recently sat down with Kevin Held, CFO at cloud-based treasury...
Half of All Subscription Providers Are Struggling to Attract Customers
Amid inflation, about half of subscription businesses expect a difficult year ahead for customer acquisition. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that 48% of them expect to face challenges related to attracting new customers in the next 12 months.
Latin America’s Bitso Offers Circle-Issued Euro Coin Stablecoin as Payments Option
Bitso is now offering the Circle-issued, euro-denominated Euro Coin (EUROC) to its customers and clients as a payments option. The Latin American crypto-powered financial services company has made the global FinTech company’s euro-backed stablecoin available to its 6 million users, becoming the first company in the region to offer it, Circle said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
Crypto.com Tops Off Brutal Week of Crypto Layoffs
Crypto.com is cutting its global workforce by 20%. As the company’s co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, stated in a blog post on Friday (Jan. 13), “ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events” were behind the decision, which he said was “difficult but necessary … in order to position the company for long-term success.”
UK’s 6 Largest Banks Complete Open Banking Roadmap
The UK’s competition authority has announced the near completion of the country’s open banking roadmap. In a statement released on Thursday (Jan. 12), the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that the six largest banks in the U.K. have successfully delivered the requirements of open banking as laid out by the CMA’s roadmap in 2017.
Digitization Speeds Approvals, Closes Gaps in EU Trade Finance Sector
Digital technologies are driving innovation in trade finance, enabling faster decision-making and more streamlined processes. In the past, trade finance was bogged down by lengthy risk assessment and underwriting processes, and accessing credit could take days or weeks, especially if it was a business’s first time doing so. But as the digital toolkit deployed by banks and their partners has grown, the lending process is increasingly accelerated and many trade finance loans can now be approved and paid on the same day.
SMBs Want Simplicity in Online Platforms for 2023
As SMBs start the new year, they’re looking for simplified payments technologies to grow. This is analyzed in the report Tapping The Payments Opportunity In SMB Retail, a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, which looks at how SMBs are focusing on cash flow management and cost control, with six in 10 investing in new tools, including 23% that are adopting marketing tools and 20% deploying payment transaction systems.
Stride Bank and Chime Continue Banking Services Agreements
Stride Bank has extended its private-label banking services partnership with Chime Financial. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-member bank said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release that this partnership reaffirms its standing as a key banking partner and enables the FinTech company to offer fully regulated products. “Consumers should...
Two-Thirds of Subscription Businesses Do Not Measure Churn
Subscription businesses looking to boost their performance may need to get more granular about data. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that most of these businesses did not collect key metrics.
How SMBs Should Leverage Payment Technologies for Scale
--- Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have a different technology adoption curve from that. of larger enterprises — one that is driven by the urgent need. to meet customers where they are, according to Gellert. Many SMBs were already positioning themselves for omnichannel before the pandemic accelerated the shift. Now they are increasingly seeking greater presence and visibility online and on social media — especially TikTok, which arrived at the perfect time to help fuel the transition. Meanwhile, SMBs, which have always differentiated themselves through a more curated and personalized experience, are competing by aiming for consistent experiences across all channels, extending personalization throughout the entire customer journey — particularly at checkout. Additionally, for both merchants and customers alike, ensuring that payment is not a hindrance or a detractor from the buying experience is key. Offering customers more ways to pay — including contactless, cashless, BNPL, etc. — is a win-win for all.
Cake Ventures Launches $17M Fund Focused on Demographic Change
Cake Ventures has announced a $17 million seed and pre-seed fund focused on demographic change. The venture capital firm aims to invest in founders building companies and products catering to Americans over the age of 65, women, and Asian, Black and Latino people, Cake Ventures Founding Partner Monique Woodard wrote in a Thursday (Jan. 12) blog post.
Butter Raises $22M to Help Subscription Merchants Combat Accidental Churn
FinTech Butter Payments has raised $22 million in Series A funding to fight accidental churn. Accidental churn — in which payments are falsely declined in an effort to stem fraud — is the leading cause of subscription churn. It accounts for $500 billion in lost revenue each year, Butter Founder and CEO Vijay Menon said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) blog post announcing the fundraise.
Credit Unions That Fail to Innovate Risk Losing Members
Sixty-four percent of all credit union (CU) members want their primary financial institutions (FIs) to offer more payment capabilities. Many — a record-setting share within our research — are willing to go as far as switching to find more innovative products. This widespread search for ever-more innovative products is a strong indicator of the extent to which competitive pressures are increasing for credit unions.
2023 Looms as BNPL’s Banner Year as Consumers Seek Payments Choice
The surging popularity of buy now, pay later has bucked conventional wisdom about installment lending. “At the beginning of the BNPL boom, we heard all about how Gen X and Gen Z were the ones who wanted buy now, pay later,” Ed O’Donnell, CEO of Versatile Credit, told Karen Webster. “That’s not proving to be exactly true — there’s a broader group of customers who are looking to use that product.”
Blockchain.com Cuts Staff as Crypto Layoff Wave Persists
Cryptocurrency trading platform Blockchain.com is reportedly cutting 28% of its workforce. “The crypto ecosystem is facing significant headwinds as its course corrects from the challenges of the last year,” the company told CoinDesk in an email published Thursday (Jan. 12). “To better balance product offerings with demand, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce operating costs and headcount to rightsize the company.”
Mastercard: How Banking as a Service Will Scale in 2023 and Beyond
“Banking as a service, and embedded finance, taken together — they just represent where the world is going.”. As Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Global Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, told PYMNTS' Karen Webster, BaaS is slated to become big business — at scale — in a short timeframe.
