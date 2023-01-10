ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
963kklz.com

Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas

We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
news3lv.com

The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
8newsnow.com

Where to get your Friday the 13th Tattoos in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time again! Tattoo shops across the valley will be having special tattoo deals this Friday the 13th. The day has turned into something of a tattoo shop holiday. The tradition, now occurring at most tattoo shops on the so-called “unlucky” day, can be traced back to Oliver Peck, the co-owner of Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, who held the first Friday the 13th tattoo event back in 1996. Peck has been a judge on the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master.”
koamnewsnow.com

Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
koamnewsnow.com

CA: STORM: HUNDREDS OF LOST DOGS NEED HOMES

A California animal shelter says it is over capacity due to housing animals lost during the storms. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
