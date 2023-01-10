LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time again! Tattoo shops across the valley will be having special tattoo deals this Friday the 13th. The day has turned into something of a tattoo shop holiday. The tradition, now occurring at most tattoo shops on the so-called “unlucky” day, can be traced back to Oliver Peck, the co-owner of Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, who held the first Friday the 13th tattoo event back in 1996. Peck has been a judge on the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master.”

