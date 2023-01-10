Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
963kklz.com
Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas
We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
news3lv.com
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
8newsnow.com
Where to get your Friday the 13th Tattoos in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time again! Tattoo shops across the valley will be having special tattoo deals this Friday the 13th. The day has turned into something of a tattoo shop holiday. The tradition, now occurring at most tattoo shops on the so-called “unlucky” day, can be traced back to Oliver Peck, the co-owner of Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, who held the first Friday the 13th tattoo event back in 1996. Peck has been a judge on the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master.”
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died …. The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
Remains found off Maine coast identified as missing Las Vegas man
Remains discovered nearly 30 miles off the Maine coast in 2000 have been identified as that of a missing Las Vegas man, officials said.
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
koamnewsnow.com
Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: STORM: HUNDREDS OF LOST DOGS NEED HOMES
A California animal shelter says it is over capacity due to housing animals lost during the storms. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
addictedtovacation.com
The 11 Best Stops On Your Trip Between Las Vegas And The Hoover Dam
There are numerous things to do in the area between Las Vegas and Hoover Dam. There are many tours available for the Hoover Dam itself. You are also not too far away from Valley of Fire State Park, Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area, and the Grand Canyon Skywalk.
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
nevadabusiness.com
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
How Staten Islander rebuilt his fortune, and himself, after blowing $1.1 million casino jackpot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was a lucky day all around, and would end with Staten Islander Frank DiTommaso $1.1 million richer after hitting a slot machine jackpot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. But DiTommaso would blow through all the money in just a few years. And rebuilding...
Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace
New details on a casino robbery at Caesars Palace reveal a man threatened to shoot a worker if they did not give him money.
