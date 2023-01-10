Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of $700 million Friday to an Australian mining company to pursue a lithium project still facing environmental hurdles in Nevada as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move...
SFGate
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Thursday indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all...
Comments / 0