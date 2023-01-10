ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Governor of California announces visit to Central Coast following rainstorms

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG6Sp_0k9wTsP600

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom announced he will be visiting the Central Coast region during a press conference for his office's budget proposal.

Governor Newsom will be visiting Santa Cruz County to survey damage from rainstorms on Jan. 9 and meet with local and state emergency officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts.

The Governor will be taking media questions at a press event around 2 pm on Jan. 10

As heavy rains battered the region, two Central Coast member of Congress penned a letter to include San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to an emergency declaration granted on Jan. 9 by President Biden.

The post Governor of California announces visit to Central Coast following rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in California

From timber farms to sprawling cattle operations, the individuals who own the most land in California are an intriguing bunch! But what stories lie behind these massive plots of land? Join us as we dig deeper into the Golden State’s landowners and discover what their properties have in store — for both today and the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. On Friday yet another system moved in, with forecasters warning the Monterey Peninsula could be cut off and the whole city of Salinas -- home to 160,000 people -- flooded.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”

The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy

An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
MOUNT BALDY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 20 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
OAKLAND, CA
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy