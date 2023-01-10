Governor of California announces visit to Central Coast following rainstorms

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom announced he will be visiting the Central Coast region during a press conference for his office's budget proposal.

Governor Newsom will be visiting Santa Cruz County to survey damage from rainstorms on Jan. 9 and meet with local and state emergency officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts.

The Governor will be taking media questions at a press event around 2 pm on Jan. 10

As heavy rains battered the region, two Central Coast member of Congress penned a letter to include San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to an emergency declaration granted on Jan. 9 by President Biden.

