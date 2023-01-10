Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Related
WJCL
Georgia Bulldogs hockey team shines off of the ice
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One of Savannah’s most popular events got underway Friday night. The Enmarket Hockey Classic tradition started in 1999 and that same year another tradition began, the Georgia Bulldogs visiting sick kids at Memorial Health. Before taking care of business this weekend on the ice, the...
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
Quavo shouts out nephew Takeoff on the field of Georgia’s championship celebration
LOS ANGELES — Migos rapper Quavo commemorated his nephew Takeoff on the field as the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated a national title on Monday night. in Los Angeles. Amid falling confetti and championship celebration, Quavo was asked how he was feeling and responded, “Long Live the Rocket,” commemorating the fallen rapper and family member.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
Forsyth County, north Georgia bracing for another round of severe storms
(Forsyth County, GA) Another round of winter thunderstorms is expected to move through north Georgia on Thursday, January 12. Forsyth County is included in the area that could be hit with severe weather.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System
Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
A man from Jefferson and a woman from Winder are arrested on drug charges in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Standridge and Falon Carew were taken into a custody after a traffic stop in which what are called substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found.
Daytime lane closures will be used for I-85 construction
COMMERCE — The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partners will implement daytime lane closures along Interstate 85 north and southbound in Jackson County. Following recent inspections of the bridges and roadway, crews will continue asphalt repairs within the project limits. Right lane closures will be in place the...
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
23-year-old man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett car dealership last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed by a masked man at the...
wrwh.com
Missing Cleveland Woman Located
(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Oconee Co. woman arrested for meth distribution in drug round-up operation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after they started a drug operation round-up in September of 2022.
Comments / 0