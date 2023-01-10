Blacula isn’t as famous as Dracula, but he has a great deal more to be angry about. The star of the 1972 blaxploitation horror hit was an 18th-century African prince who asked Dracula’s help to end the slave trade. Instead, Dracula turned him into a vampire, killed his wife, and imprisoned him under his castle. Eventually, he awoke to star in two horror classics (Blacula and Scream, Blacula, Scream) in the ‘70s. But now his hunt continues thanks to a stunning new graphic novel.

