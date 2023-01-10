Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Get ready to meet girl genius Lunella Lafayette and her partner in fighting crime—who just so happens to be a T-rex—in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The Disney Channel and Disney+ original animated series is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne; it stars Diamond White (Empire) as Lunella, aka Moon Girl, and Fred Tatasciore (Bugs Bunny Builders) as Devil Dinosaur. The Marvel animated series is based on the comic book characters created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder with artist Natacha Bustos. Here’s our first look at the cutely bombastic series, which follows child prodigy Lunella’s adventures after she accidentally transports a T-rex into her world.
Gizmodo
The Willow Finale Has an End Credits Reveal Hinting at the Series' Future
Normally end credits scenes contain the biggest spoilers in the movie. However, with the Lucasfilm show Willow, that’s not exactly the case. The show’s season one finale is now on Disney+ and after all the spoiler-filled story stuff happens, there’s a final little wink at the end that teases where this story could go next— and more importantly, for how long.
Gizmodo
This Week's Best Toys Take Us Across the Spider-Verse, the Great Outdoors, and the Forgotten Realms
Welcome back to Toy Aisle. This week we return to the Spider-Verse with Miles and Gwen figures from S.H.Figuarts, start the Transformers Rise of the Beasts merchandising onslaught with Arcee, and begin our Valentine’s Day planning with a Pokémon Love Ball Poké Ball replica from the Wand Company. Check it out!
Gizmodo
James Cameron Watches Movies Standing Up, Apparently
Good news for James Cameron and giant blue cat-people aficionados alike: The Way of Water, the Avatar sequel, has made more than $1.7 billion and counting, paving the way for those three additional sequels the director has had planned. For Cameron, it’s a sign that people have had “enough with the streaming already!” But... have they?
Gizmodo
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Letterboxd, the review social media aggregator site used by film enthusiasts, celebrated Everything Everywhere All at Once becoming the platform’s highest rated film, and the film’s writer-directors joined the party. The Daniels, the duo behind the film led by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan—who’ve been scooping up...
Gizmodo
Blacula Rises Again in a Gorgeous New Graphic Novel
Blacula isn’t as famous as Dracula, but he has a great deal more to be angry about. The star of the 1972 blaxploitation horror hit was an 18th-century African prince who asked Dracula’s help to end the slave trade. Instead, Dracula turned him into a vampire, killed his wife, and imprisoned him under his castle. Eventually, he awoke to star in two horror classics (Blacula and Scream, Blacula, Scream) in the ‘70s. But now his hunt continues thanks to a stunning new graphic novel.
Comments / 0