Leslie Jones
3d ago
Praise God this world came together ❤️ and prayed for this young man we can be good to each other if we put God in our lives so happy fir him he brought the world 🌎 together ❤️
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone
Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Why I'm Not Going To Let My Black Son Play Football
Damar Hamlin's recovery is a miracle, but it highlights the painful reality that American football — the NFL in particular — has always been careless with Black bodies.
Breaking: Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player
Just days before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Dallas Cowboys player is in hot water. According to a report from TMZ, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cowboys rookie Sam Williams. The warrant stems from a car accident he was involved in just a few weeks ago. The Plano Police ...
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Peyton Hillis’ Kidneys, Lungs Reportedly ‘a Great Concern’ After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis still is in a Florida ICU after he rescued his children who were swimming off a Pensacola Beach. His family and friends keep asking for prayers for this former NFL fullback and Arkansas star. Hillis has been in the ICU since last Wednesday. Reports indicate that he’s struggling...
BET
Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Reportedly Died By Suicide
Charles Johnson, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was found dead seven miles from his home in a Hampton Inn hotel room, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17, 2022. His death has been ruled a suicide. According to USA Today, a report from the state medical examiner's...
Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
AOL Corp
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, cleared to rehab at home and with the Bills
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make huge strides in his recovery after experiencing cardiac arrest. Hamlin was discharged from the hospital Wednesday, and is clear to continue his rehab at home and with the Bills, the team announced. Hamlin was initially hospitalized in Cincinnati. He was cleared to...
Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident
Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
Damar Hamlin Going Home, As Bills Announce Another ‘Amazing’ Update
The news surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin just keeps getting better. The Bills announced Wednesday that Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital after a comprehensive medical evaluation and a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing. “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation...
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
Derek Carr confirms Las Vegas Raiders career is over despite huge contract and leaves door open for Tom Brady move
QUARTERBACK Derek Carr has bid his farewell to Las Vegas Raiders fans, announcing his nine-year run with the team has come to an end. Carr's departure could leave the door open for Tom Brady's sensational move to Sin City. Carr signed a three-year, $121.5million contract extension with the Raiders less...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
