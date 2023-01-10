ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
How Young Thug’s Community Feels About His Upcoming Trial

Jury selection is underway for the trial of Young Thug and some members of his Young Stoner Life Records label. It will likely take weeks to find a jury for the trial, which is expected to take anywhere from six to nine months. Each of the 14 co-defendants lawyers will have the opportunity to ask questions and dismiss potential jurors.
Young Thug’s jury selection: What attorneys are looking for

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The massive racketeering and gang-related trial of Jeffery Williams - aka Young Thug - is off to a slow start, as Judge Ural Glanville and attorneys continue hearing from jurors who are asking for exemptions from service. On Wednesday, two of the roughly 600...
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
Man stabbed to death at Norcross hotel, 1 charged

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth man is facing murder charges after a stabbing at a Gwinnett County hotel turns deadly. The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has charged 50-year-old Marvin Hollie with Aggravated Assault, Malice Murder, and Felony Murder in the stabbing that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Tyler Summerour.
Atlanta airport security breach: 911 call, video of arrest released

ATLANTA - After a suspect took a wild ride around a supposedly secured area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, many questions regarding safety and security have been raised. "The individual was able to scale on the fences. He was seen by high employees of Delta and Southwest. Per our protocol,...
2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

Preparing for the severe weather

