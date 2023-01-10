Read full article on original website
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
accesswdun.com
FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties
The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
capitalbnews.org
How Young Thug’s Community Feels About His Upcoming Trial
Jury selection is underway for the trial of Young Thug and some members of his Young Stoner Life Records label. It will likely take weeks to find a jury for the trial, which is expected to take anywhere from six to nine months. Each of the 14 co-defendants lawyers will have the opportunity to ask questions and dismiss potential jurors.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Young Thug’s jury selection: What attorneys are looking for
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The massive racketeering and gang-related trial of Jeffery Williams - aka Young Thug - is off to a slow start, as Judge Ural Glanville and attorneys continue hearing from jurors who are asking for exemptions from service. On Wednesday, two of the roughly 600...
Pinky Cole responds to employees’ lawsuit claiming she kept 25% of tips for owners, managers
ATLANTA — Pinky Cole, the celebrity owner of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan, responded after her former employees filed a lawsuit against the restaurant entrepreneur. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke exclusively with a current employee who said he is treated and paid well. The employee, who asked not...
Second suspect arrested, charged in death of 24-year-old Atlanta woman; third man still on run
ATLANTA — A third suspect connected to the homicide case of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. According to police, Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man stabbed to death at Norcross hotel, 1 charged
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth man is facing murder charges after a stabbing at a Gwinnett County hotel turns deadly. The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has charged 50-year-old Marvin Hollie with Aggravated Assault, Malice Murder, and Felony Murder in the stabbing that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Tyler Summerour.
Former Atlanta mayor, police chief named in lawsuit regarding deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner
ATLANTA — A former mayor of Atlanta and police chief were named in a lawsuit concerning the deadly shooting of an eight-year-old in 2020. Fulton County court records show the lawsuit was filed by the family friend Omar Ivery, who was driving in Atlanta when eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed.
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting
A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday,...
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport security breach: 911 call, video of arrest released
ATLANTA - After a suspect took a wild ride around a supposedly secured area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, many questions regarding safety and security have been raised. "The individual was able to scale on the fences. He was seen by high employees of Delta and Southwest. Per our protocol,...
Student in Gwinnett pulls knife on classmate during fight, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor’s note: The previous headline and story said that a student stabbed another classmate. The student was not stabbed and had a superficial wound. This has been corrected. A high school student pulled a knife on a classmate Thursday morning during a fight. Duluth...
Luggage theft suspect chased through Atlanta airport carrying stolen suitcases, police say
ATLANTA — A man is now facing charges after police said he snatched two bags from a luggage carousel and took off running. Police say officers at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport saw a man grab two bags on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane's cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change.
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington filed an open records request and obtained the reports detailing a number of behavioral...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preparing for the severe weather
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane's cockpit at Atlanta airport.
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
Suspect caught on camera entering parked cars at Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA — Atlanta police asked the public to help identify a suspect accused of entering parked cars at Planet Fitness. Authorities said on Dec. 7, the suspect was seen on surveillance video damaging and entering cars parked at the Planet Fitness on Oak Street Southwest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
