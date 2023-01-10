ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Interested in Saints Ex Head Coach as New Defensive Coordinator?

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

Jim Haslett coached the New Orleans Saints from 2000-05. Could he now join the rival Atlanta Falcons as their new defensive coordinator?

The Atlanta Falcons have an opening at the defensive coordinator and the team could be looking at another NFL veteran.

With Dean Pees announcing his retirement Monday , the Falcons are immediately beginning their search for his replacement. According to KOA 850 in Colorado, the Falcons have reached out to veteran defensive coach Jim Haslett.

Haslett, 67, is currently preparing to coach the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons for the 2023 season.

Haslett played seven seasons as a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills from 1979-85 before transitioning to the sideline as a coach. He was a defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints (1996), Pittsburgh Steelers (1997-99), St. Louis Rams (2006-08) and Washington Redskins (2010-14). He also served as the Saints head coach from 2000-05.

Haslett also has connections to key members of the Falcons ' brass. General manager Terry Fontenot worked for the Saints alongside Haslett from 2003-05. Head coach Arthur Smith was on the same coaching staff with Haslett for the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Bringing in another veteran, one that has worked with Fontenot and Smith before, would be a smooth transition from moving off of Pees. However, it would take a lot for Haslett to move away from his head coaching position for the XFL season, which starts next month.

But, you can't get a 'yes' if you don't ask.

