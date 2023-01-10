3 Teams That Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For New York Knicks Guard

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in 41 games.

They are in an interesting spot as an organization because, in 2021, they were the fourth seed in the east (and made the NBA Playoffs), while last season, they regressed and missed the postseason.

On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with interest in trading for Knicks' guard Immanuel Quickley.

Via Scotto in his article on HoopsHype: "Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley. Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype."

Quickley was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (out of Kentucky), and has proven to be a talented scorer as a pro.

He is currently averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 41 games.

On Monday night (against the Milwaukee Bucks), the 23-year-old had 23 points and four rebounds on 9/14 shooting from the field in 43 minutes of playing time.

In each of his first three seasons in the NBA, he has averaged at least 11.3 points per contest (and he helped the Knicks make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013 during his rookie season).

The Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.