Fort Sill, OK

3d ago

So we have foreign soldiers over to train on our bases. Along with the cost of all this. If you think this is right and ok... you my friend is why America is on its breaking edge. Just wait for it

TRUTH4U
3d ago

America is fueling the fire. "The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today is neither China nor Russia, it is the American government. "........ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Kristie Bruneau
3d ago

Oh JOY....all half million newly mobilized Russian troops will be headed here next to destroy Oklahoma for training the Ukranian troops. Why is the US "poking the bear"? If you don't want it to bite, don't sic the dog!! We are going to end up in a nuclear disaster but first, I foresee a long, drawn out ground war. The US is not as trained or as safe as we believe. We are lazy, over coddled, self glorified slugs. Russia will pour salt all over us and we will end up destroyed. Our government needs to stay out of this mess. For it will not be they who have the power, but them who have the might, that will fall in battle.

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

