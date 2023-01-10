Come and Get Your Cookies: Girl Scout Cookie Season is Upon Us

Photo by 6abc

Over the weekend, precious cargo arrived to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge Service Center and tractor trailers filled with 65,000 packages began delivering to troops all over Chester County to prepare for Girl Scout cookie season, writes Katherine Scott for 6ABC.

Cookie selling season will start on Jan. 19 and runs through March 12. All funds go towards supporting the troop, local programs, camps, events, and more.

“I think it’s great for the girls, setting the goals and learning how to be their own entrepreneur business people is really wonderful, and seeing them succeed and seeing them empowered is what Girl Scouts is all about,” said troop leader Garbo Struble of Malvern. “And that’s why we pick up 85 cases of cookies every year.”

Cookie flavors include Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, among other delicious bites. Additionally, a new flavor has been added, Raspberry Rally. It will only be sold online to help the girls bolster their online skills.