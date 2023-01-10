ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Come and Get Your Cookies: Girl Scout Cookie Season is Upon Us

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3leh_0k9wSt2M00
Photo by6abc

Over the weekend, precious cargo arrived to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge Service Center and tractor trailers filled with 65,000 packages began delivering to troops all over Chester County to prepare for Girl Scout cookie season, writes Katherine Scott for 6ABC.

Cookie selling season will start on Jan. 19 and runs through March 12. All funds go towards supporting the troop, local programs, camps, events, and more.

“I think it’s great for the girls, setting the goals and learning how to be their own entrepreneur business people is really wonderful, and seeing them succeed and seeing them empowered is what Girl Scouts is all about,” said troop leader Garbo Struble of Malvern. “And that’s why we pick up 85 cases of cookies every year.”

Cookie flavors include Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, among other delicious bites. Additionally, a new flavor has been added, Raspberry Rally. It will only be sold online to help the girls bolster their online skills.

Read more about Girl Scout cookie season at 6ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
VISTA.Today

Olga Sorzana of Baba’s Brew Swings in National Kombucha Day with Phoenixville Flavors

Jan. 15 is National Kombucha Day, and what better way is there to celebrate than cracking open a bottle of Phoenixville’s Baba’s Brew, writes Holly Herman for Patch. Olga Sorzana started the company back in 2015, with her great-grandmother Baba Dora as a driving source of inspiration. Having grown up in Siberia, Sorzana grew up drinking her great-grandmother’s brew. Sorzana moved to the U.S. in the year 2000.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Starbucks Drive-Thru Planned for West Chester Diner Site

A new drive-through Starbucks is coming to the site of the West Chester Diner in West Goshen Township, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The diner will continue to be operated by owner Steve Elhendawy but will downsize from its current 260 to around 150 seats. Since the death of his partner Alex Attia in 2020, Elhendawy has been working seven days a week. He had to stop advertising the eatery as open “25 hours” and now closes at midnight.
WEST CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Katie

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Katie is a 13-year-old, 5-pound Chihuahua owned by Diane Carroll in Annville. “I fostered Katie when she was just 1 year old due to trouble her previous owner got into...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Second Location for Árdana Food and Drink Opening in Newtown

A second location for Árdana Food and Drink is opening in Newtown. Inspired by the small village of Árdana in Cyprus — as well as influences from across the region, including Italian and Middle Eastern flavors — Árdana’s menu offers a meze style of dining, perfect for sharing, and with bright flavors created with fresh and local ingredients.
NEWTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan

We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Ice Sculptures Take Over State Street in Media at Ice on State

The Media Business Authority will host the first-ever ICE ON STATE, A Winter Weekend in Media this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15. Artists from the world-famous Ice Sculpture Philly company will create custom ice sculptures, sponsored by local businesses and organizations. The glistening sculptures will be featured throughout the State Street District in downtown Media for the weekend.
MEDIA, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Lists Five Best Restaurants in Coatesville

If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Coatesville, then you’re in luck because PhillyBite Magazine lists five best restaurants in Coatesville for you to try. In no particular order, first on the list is The Whip Tavern. Full of British eats as well as wine and spirits, The Whip Tavern also encourages BYOB. Its rustic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for an informal dinner or fun time with family and friends.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy