Norwich Township acquires land for fourth fire station

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The Norwich Township Fire Department is to build a fourth fire station on 3.5 acres on Alton Darby Creek Road, west of Roger A. Reynoldsburg Municipal Park.

Norwich trustees approved the purchase of the parcel for $1 at its Jan. 9 meeting, according to Norwich Township Administrator Jamie Fisher.

Norwich Trustee Chairman Chuck Buck thanked Hilliard City Council for its leadership in facilitating the agreement.

The parcel is part of a larger tract west of Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park on which the city is to build the future community recreation and wellness center, and the agreement stems from lengthy discussions between the township and the city concerning tax-increment financing districts, the police services the city of Hilliard provides to the township and other issues.

Norwich Station 81 is at 5171 Northwest Pkwy., adjacent to the Franklin County Fairgrounds; Station 82 is on Walker Road, in Brown Township; and Station 83 is at the corner of Davidson Road and Trueman Boulevard.

"The city of Hilliard is excited to be able to partner with Norwich Township and donate this land for the development of a township fire station in this western portion of our community. This additional station will allow for continued responsive and high-quality fire and EMS services as the city continues to develop," said Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall.

