Henderson County, NC

Henderson County Schools names new Flat Rock Middle School principal

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
 3 days ago
FLAT ROCK - After approval by the Henderson County Board of Education at its Jan. 9 meeting, Flat Rock Middle School now has a new principal.

Brent Stepp, who was serving as assistant principal at Apple Valley Middle School, has been named the new principal at Flat Rock Middle, as he takes the position that was left vacant when the former Flat Rock principal, Matthew Haney, took the same position at Fletcher Elementary in November.

“I am looking forward to joining the wonderful educators, staff and families in the Eagle community,” Stepp said in a news release sent by Henderson County Public Schools on Jan. 10. “It is an honor to continue serving at the middle school level and I cannot wait to get started at Flat Rock.”

According to the release, Stepp is in his 12th year with Henderson County Public Schools and has spent his entire career at the middle school level. He started in the district as a teacher at Hendersonville Middle School in 2010 where he continued teaching and coaching the Bearcats through June 2020. Stepp took the assistant principal role at Apple Valley in July 2020, where he has served since.

“We are excited to announce Mr. Brent Stepp as the next principal of Flat Rock Middle School. He will be a great addition to the Eagle community,” said Henderson County Public Schools Superintendent Mark R. Garrett in the release. “Mr. Stepp is an experienced middle school educator who will bring passion and energy to the school each and every day. I am confident in his ability to lead the school to even greater heights.”

Stepp is a 2005 North Henderson High graduate and was a former baseball standout. He earned his undergraduate degree from Western Carolina University and his masters in executive leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

