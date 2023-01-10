Read full article on original website
View the original article to see embedded media. Ten rounds while wondering how many pay-per-view dollars boxing fans will be forced to fork over in March and April …. 10. With Gervonta Davis’s win over Hector Luis Garcia in the books, is Davis-Ryan Garcia next? It was widely reported in November that Davis and Garcia had agreed to financial terms while the networks (Showtime and DAZN) had brokered a deal that would see Showtime produce the event—penciled in for April 15—with DAZN collecting a seven-figure fee. A contract for the fight was supposed to reach the Golden Boy offices on Monday. As of Thursday night, it had not arrived.
Daniel Cormier believes that if UFC president Dana White isn’t defending his actions for slapping his wife back, then no one should be. Last week a video surfaced of White and his wife, Anne, getting into a physical altercation at a nightclub in Mexico on New Year’s Eve. During what appeared to be an argument, White grabbed his wife by the wrist and was slapped by her, at which point he retaliated by slapping her back.
Social media is part of life in the fight game for most fighters. Many of them turn to Instagram to keep their fans and followers informed and entertained since (for now) its reputation is less vitriolic than some of its contemporaries. Following news of her return from a retirement of...
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
