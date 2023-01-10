Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Spellbound Patch Notes
Apex Legends has just announced its newest event, Spellbound. When it launches players can expect to see not only new cosmetics but even new fixes and changes. Here are the full Apex Legends Spellbound Patch Notes. Patch Notes. Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson...
TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule [Full 2023 Schedule]
Teamfight Tactics is one of the most patched games in the world right now. This is because Riot Games are always trying to keep things fresh and updated. They make sure that if something is too strong or even too weak that they give the game its best chance to be as close to balanced as possible. During these patches, they also release new content like Little Legends, champions and much more. League of Legends, generally aligns with these patches as well. With that, one may be wondering, what is the TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule for 2023? Here is a look at the TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule.
Overwatch 2 January 5 Patch Notes
The first patch for Overwatch 2 in 2023 has arrived and it just may change the landscape of the game once again. Well, at least for tanks. On Thursday January 5, the Overwatch 2 developers announced a patch in which both Junker Queen and Zarya received notable buffs. Brigitte and Moira were also recipients of some additional power, gaining some additional durability in a faster 5v5 environment.
Aurelion Sol Rework PBE Release Date
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework PBE Release Date.
VALORANT 6.0 Patch Notes: Rise of the Lotus
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 6.0 Patch Notes.
Apex Legends Seer Heirloom Revealed
Apex Legends continues to come out with fun and unique ways to express its characters. Not only are most of the Legends minorities in one way or another but the skins they give them and other in-game items truly bring out the best in each Legend. This has become especially true with the introductions of heirlooms. These items are unique to each Legend and are used while running and meleeing someone. The first one was Wraith and now they are up to Seer. Apex Legends Seer Heirloom has been revealed here is a look at it.
VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date
VALORANT continues its content campaign bringing out new skins, characters, maps and so much more. The consistency is something that fans have gotten used to. While each new episode or act will generally bring either a new Agent or Map, sometimes it is just a brand new battlepass and a video to move the story forward. With new Acts coming out about every two months and Episodes every six months, players will be wanting to know when each one starts and ends. Here is the exact VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date.
VALORANT Map Lotus Revealed in Latest Trailer
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Luckily that wait is over as the latest trailer has shown off the newest VALORANT Map, Lotus.
Is There a Potential Roadhog Rework On the Horizon?
Roadhog is one of those characters that players love or hate with a passion. In the initial Overwatch, Roadhog was simply just an annoying character that would pop up in certain metas thanks to an overtuning of his primary fire. However in Overwatch 2 the tank role changed, and tanks received a critical passive. With Roadhog emerging as one of the best tanks in the game, there could be a potential rework in the future.
Battle for Olympus Overwatch 2 Leaderboard Tracker
A few days after the start of the Battle for Olympus, people have been beginning to wonder just which character is topping the leaderboards. The character with the most eliminations through the Battle for Olympus will have their likeness immortalized as a statue on Ilios for all to see. The only problem is that players don’t have a live leaderboard to watch the progress of each character. Overwatch 2 players need to wait for the official leaderboard to be revealed via Overwatch 2 social channels. Luckily for those who don’t want to run around looking for each post, TGH has got you covered.
Persona 4 Golden Marie Social Link Guide
With the launch of Persona 4 Golden, new players will stumble upon Marie, the Aeon Confidant. If players wish to progress their relationship with her, this Persona 4 Golden Marie Social Link Guide will help do just that. In order to start the link with Marie, players will have to...
League of Legends 2023 Champion Roadmap Revealed
During the League of Legends Riot Games Showcase a few major things were revealed. There were new champion names dropped, Aurelion Sol’s reworked finalized, new skins and also a better explanation on Miscope reworks. The part that many people will care most about is the League of Legends 2023 Champion Roadmap. Here is what to expect through most of 2023.
Monster Hunter Rise Preorder Bonuses
There’s no better way to kick off the new year than some monster hunting. Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. The question now though is what are the Monster Hunter Rise preorder bonuses if there are any?
What Is The Monster Hunter Rise Release Date?
There’s no better way to kick off the new year than some monster hunting. Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. The question now though is when exactly is the Monster Hunter Rise release date?. What’s...
Battle For Olympus Character Tier List
The Battle for Olympus is on! The newest arcade game mode in Overwatch 2 is underway and it is a showdown of legends. Seven characters have ascended to Mount Olympus but only one will walk away immortalized on Ilios. Every elimination in Battle for Olympus is one step further to getting a statue of the character who tallies the most at the end of the event. While players will want to play as their favorite character, some players will want to play a couple of games to get their daily win bonus. Not all gods are created equal in this arena battle, and here is the Battle for Olympus tier list.
League of Legends Milio Release Date
During the first Riot Games showcase for 2023, the next League of Legends champion was officially revealed. While it was only the name, there is still some context that was added for this new champion and when they would be coming. Here is the Release Date for the newest champion coming to League of Legends in 2023, Milio.
Genshin Impact Fontaine Characters Leak
Thanks to yet another new Genshi Impact leak, players can now take a sneak peek at upcoming characters to be added to the roster. This leak, Genshin Impact Fontaine characters will be in the spotlight this time around. The Leaks. It’s no surprise that Genshin Impact leaks are coming before...
When Does the Marvel Snap Savage Land Season End?
A new month means a new season for Marvel Snap. The popular card game has ushered in its new season, titled Savage Land, into the new year and players can get to earning rewards through the battle pass today. However some players might not be able to play everyday, and plenty more want to know when the season ends. Taking a quick look at the season pass panel inside Marvel Snap, it looks like the Marvel Snap Savage Land season ends on January 30. Players can anticipate the season ending sometime close to 10 PM eastern time.
Neeko Rework Midscope Revealed
During the League of Legends Riot Games Showcase a few major things were revealed. There were new champion names dropped, Aurelion Sol’s reworked finalized, new skins and also a better explanation on Miscope reworks. The next Midscope Rework coming out in 2023 will be Neeko. Here is the latest on what this means for her.
Marvel Snap Pro Bundle: Is it Worth it?
In today’s gaming enviroment, almost every developer has transitioned to a free-to-play model with in game transactions. Marvel Snap is a game that is looking to be a bit more aggressive in their pricing when it comes to in-game purchases. With the most recent sale, titled the “Pro Bundle”, Marvel Snap players are a bit unsure whether or buy this new offer. Some deals have offered cards and cosmetics, while this one is all about Collection Level. Players got to know, is it even worth it to grab the Marvel Snap Pro Bundle?
