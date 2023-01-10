ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Key Players Up in the Air for Thunder-Bulls

Oklahoma City will play its second half of a back-to-back playing Chicago on Friday after an upset win over Philadelphia Thursday. Both teams enter the contest at 19-23. The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Luka Doncic Gets Brutally Honest About Clippers Rivalry

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have had some great battles over the last few seasons, including two in the playoffs. Luka Doncic has turned in some of his best career performances against the Clippers, and had another great game in Tuesday night's loss. After the game, Doncic was asked if he has an extra gear for the Clippers, or if he just happens to have big nights against them.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Ponders How LA Can Improve Efficiency In Clutch

Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing 119-115 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a big talking point circulating among media members postgame was the team's struggle to convert buckets in the clutch. First, there was LA's botched late-game possession at the end of regulation, with both clubs tied 101-101. From...
LOS ANGELES, CA

