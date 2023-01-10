The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have had some great battles over the last few seasons, including two in the playoffs. Luka Doncic has turned in some of his best career performances against the Clippers, and had another great game in Tuesday night's loss. After the game, Doncic was asked if he has an extra gear for the Clippers, or if he just happens to have big nights against them.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO