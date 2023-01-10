ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Southern Breaks Ground on New Strength and Conditioning Facility

HOUSTON - Texas Southern broke ground on its new 6,000-square-foot strength and conditioning facility this afternoon at 2:00 PM. The marching band, cheerleaders, football, and basketball teams attended the event. President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton noted, "We are celebrating because it's a gift of transformation for our student-athletes. And we...
HOUSTON, TX

