These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Former Tennessee Target Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary has entered the transfer portal. The former 5-star heavily considered Tennessee before joining the Bulldogs in Athens.
atozsports.com
Tennessee’s 5 best touchdown celebrations from the 2022 season
The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season was truly epic. From beating Florida and Alabama and ending those losing streaks to boat racing a confident Kentucky team that talked plenty of trash before playing the Vols, there were plenty of great memories from Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. Later...
WBIR
Lady Vols will wear 'Summitt Blue' uniforms on Sunday against Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball hinted at a debut of their "Summitt Blue" uniforms for their matchup against Georgia on Sunday with a social media post on Friday afternoon. The Lady Vols posted close-up images of powder blue uniform accents, with the caption, "Sunday." Tennessee will host Georgia...
WBIR
Tennessee wins against Texas A&M, 62-50
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee women's basketball stays undefeated in SEC play with a 62-50 road win against Texas A&M on Thursday night. The Lady Vols and Aggies both struggled mightily on offense in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 20% from the floor and Texas A&M shot just under 8%. UT led 8-7 after the first quarter.
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Named Fan Favorite Coach of the Year
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel now has another award to his name this offseason. On Wednesday evening, Heupel was named the Bear Bryant 2023 Fan Favorite Coach of the Year. Heupel received a “record number of votes” according to the organization. “Good afternoon,” Heupel exclaimed in a video...
WBIR
'It’s special, man' | Chris Lofton excited for his jersey retirement at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a four-year career that will live in Southeastern Conference record books forever. Chris Lofton, one of the most prolific shooters in college basketball history, will be honored for that career this Saturday when Tennessee hosts Kentucky inside Thompson-Boling Arena. “It’s special, man. It’s a...
Pair of Tennessee Edge Rushers Make SI99
Tennessee edge rushers Chandavian Bradley and Caleb Herring made the final SI99. The pair of Volunteers project to be a force off the edge on Rocky Top.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
247Sports
Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is the best team in the SEC
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t hesitate on Tuesday night when discussing Tennessee’s current status in the SEC. "In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said following Vanderbilt’s 77-68 loss to the fifth-ranked Vols inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
One Knoxville SC releases full schedule for 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has released its full schedule ahead of the 2023 season. The club plays its first game as a professional team on Mar. 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville against Lexington SC. The USL League 1 season lasts from March until October. The...
WBIR
USA Olympic Trials for diving coming to Knoxville in 2024
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Olympic Trials for Diving are coming to Knoxville in the summer of 2024. The Allan Jones Aquatic Center will be the site of the trials that determine which divers will represent the national team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Three medalists from the 2020 Olympics were on the diving team.
Magistrate Judge Jill McCook honored with formal investiture ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's newest federal magistrate judges has finally been given her formal investiture ceremony nearly a year after being sworn in. Chief U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough presided over Magistrate Judge Jill McCook's investiture on Friday. McCook took her oath of office on...
WBIR
'Don't fix it if it isn't broken' | Two state bills seek to change third-grade retention law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two state lawmakers filed back-to-back bills to change a law that has the potential to hold a large portion of third-graders back across Tennessee. In March of 2021, lawmakers passed § TCA 49-6-3115. It requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. However, this law has caused worry in classrooms and homes across the state.
WATE
Go back in time with WATE-TV as a longtime employee retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6. Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
WATE
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
WBIR
