Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montarise brings new zoning change to Flathead County Planning Board
A subdivision between Whitefish and Kalispell that went before the planning board in October returned before the board on Wednesday night.
Flathead Beacon
Columbia Falls Planning Board Rejects Scaled-Down Version of River Highlands Development
At a crowded, multi-hour hearing Tuesday night, members of the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against recommending a scaled-down version of the controversial River Highlands housing project, which a developer is proposing on 49 acres of land directly east of the Flathead River and south of U.S. Highway 2.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Officials Review Bike and Pedestrian Infrastructure Options
The Kalispell City Council at a Jan. 9 work session reviewed bicycle path and sidewalk options to potentially be implemented in the coming years as part of the Kalispell Transportation Plan update, along with the possible funding sources. Recommendations in the transportation plan include installing shared-use paths, sidewalks, bike routes...
Flathead Beacon
The Local ‘Big Tent Party’ is a Circus Act
When I was recruited to run for Mayor of Kalispell, I had no idea what authority the position held and I didn’t know the form of government the City of Kalispell adopted. So, I did a whole bunch of research reading Montana law, Kalispell’s charter and ordinances, and taking a course on Robert’s Rules of Order. For any leader, performing research before taking the helm of any office is key to garnering credibility, understanding the role and authority of the position, and frankly, preventing massive public embarrassment. Sadly, the local Flathead County Republican Central Committee is being run by “leaders” who either failed to do their research, or willfully embrace authoritarianism.
Flathead Beacon
Museum Speaker Series Kicks Off With Talk on Northwest Montana’s Fire Lookouts
For about the last five years, Montana’s fire lookouts have maintained a towering presence in Amy Grisak’s mind. The Great Falls-based outdoor writer and photographer said that her fascination with fire lookouts, and their history in the state, began when she picked up a book by David R. Butler called “Fire Lookouts of Glacier National Park.”
Columbia Falls housing development again in front of planning board
Developer James Barnett has reduced the number proposed housing units for the project to 343, down from 455 units in his original application.
Flathead Beacon
Olney Musher Returns to Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
The 5th Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC), which features 300- and 100-mile races through the central mountains of Idaho, will include a host of Montanan mushers this year, including defending champion Josi Thyr from Olney. In 2022, Thyr won the 300-mile race in 61 hours and 52 minutes, with an...
Kalispell State Senator Serves Up Property Tax Reduction Bills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State Senator Keith Regier of Kalispell spoke to KGVO News on Monday evening about three property tax reduction bills he has introduced in the Montana Legislature. The first is Senate Bill 145, which Regier said deals with the lodging tax, returning some of those dollars...
Flathead Beacon
In Pursuit of the Perfect Glacier Glide
On a surprisingly sunny Saturday morning, dozens of Lycra-clad skiers ranging in age from 7 to 72 lined up at the Whitefish Lake Golf Club where freshly groomed corduroy extended for miles beyond the tips of their skis. Across three different distances, and two different disciplines, more than 80 competitors...
montanarightnow.com
Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million
W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
montanian.com
3rd Party to Investigate Allegations Against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel; City of Libby Looks to Rebuild local Police Commission
Press Release, Mayor Peggy Williams Issued Saturday Jan. 7. The City of Libby has hired an independent investigator recommended by Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations by three former City of Libby police officers against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel. Breck Law Office, Columbia Falls, has been engaged to conduct the investigation.
Flathead Beacon
The Dysfunction of the Local GOP
Just when you think the Republican Party cannot become any more dysfunctional, the Central Committee has decided to censure and revoke the GOP membership of Jack Fallon for daring to run as a write-in candidate against incumbent Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist in last fall’s general election for county commissioner. After losing by 40 votes out of over 21,000 votes cast for four candidates in the Republican primary (.019%), he had the audacity to believe that perhaps, just perhaps, Holmquist wasn’t the overwhelming favorite of the nearly 6,300 voters who cast their primary ballots for the two other candidates. Since there was no Democratic challenger in the general election, and according to Montana election rules there is no runoff in a primary with no one gaining a majority of votes, Holmquist was declared victorious with only 35% of the vote.
REMEMBER WHEN? Diamond & Silk Rocked The House in Montana [AUDIO]
We were sad to hear Diamond from the conservative duo has passed. Today we're reminiscing on their visit to Montana. Originally published Sept. 19, 2019 / Republished Jan. 11, 2023. Our friends in Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula, and elsewhere in Montana are going to want to bring Diamond & Silk to...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Woman Sentenced for Theft in Fake Cancer Scheme
The Kalispell woman who pleaded guilty last year to soliciting at least $60,000 in fraudulent contributions under the pretense that she was dying of thyroid cancer was sentenced Jan. 13 to a four-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence meted out in Flathead County...
Comments / 0