New Jersey State

New Jersey Globe

Turner comes out in support of abolishing county lines

Few things are more emblematic of New Jersey politics than the county organization line. In almost every county in the state, both parties gather before the primary to decide on their preferred candidate, and with the help of favorably designed ballots, those candidates almost always win. But one of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans dead-set against President Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has mused for years about another presidential run in 2024, but a new Monmouth University Poll released today shows that voters in his home state are deeply opposed to the idea of a President Christie. According to the poll, just 20% of registered New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Monmouth Poll: Murphy Job Approval Holds Steady

A majority of New Jerseyans continue to approve of the job Gov. Phil Murphy is doing, with about 3 in 10 saying he has major policy accomplishments to point to in his term. The latest Monmouth (“Mon-muth”) University Poll of Garden State residents finds that expectations are not high that Murphy has his eyes on the Oval Office, although even fewer say the same about his predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie. Interestingly, more residents actually expect Sen. Cory Booker to mount another presidential run. But none of these three potential White House candidates receives an overwhelming nod as presidential material from their fellow New Jerseyans. At the same time, the poll finds a certain losing Pennsylvania senate candidate would not get a particularly warm welcome if he tried to use the Garden State as a political launch pad.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ

Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
newjerseymonitor.com

Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections

Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
insidernj.com

Donlon and Peterpaul Announce Candidacies for State Assembly in LD11

Dr. Margie Donlon (Ocean Twp.) and Judge Luanne Peterpaul (Long Branch) have formally Announced their joint campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for State Assembly in the 11th Legislative District. Donlon, a practicing physician, currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township. She was elected in 2019 as the top...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Globe

New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz

New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 1/12/2023

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think part of the low expectations for Murphy on the national stage is that there isn’t an obvious job opening in the foreseeable future. The same can’t be said for Christie, but still most New Jerseyans seem to think his disappointing 2016 run should have been enough for him.” – Monmouth University Polling Director Patrick Murray.
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

NJ Attorney General Discusses the Gun Violence Epidemic on State of Affairs

Matthew J. Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General, joins Steve Adubato to discuss the gun violence epidemic and the new programs that could improve public safety in New Jersey. Recorded 11-15-23 Steve Adubato asks Attorney General Platkin about issues surrounding violent crime and what should state government should do to fight...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

NJ HPAE Eyeing NYSNA Staffing Patient Ratio Pact

A contract deal between New York City private hospitals and the New York State Nurses Association which provides for enforceable patient nurse staffing ratios is being hailed by New Jersey’s largest union of healthcare workers as an essential benchmark. The tentative settlement between NYSNA, Mt. Sinai and Montefiore Hospitals that calls for a 19.2 percent wage increase over the next three years settled a three-day strike of 7,000 nurses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul

Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Crisis Convergence: Building Bridges that Stand the Test of the Times

Over the next five years all 50 states, including New Jersey, are set to get $350 billion for highway construction over the next five years thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill which includes the biggest investment in bridge construction since the creation of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s.
njbmagazine.com

Clearing the Drug Testing Haze Under Legalized Cannabis

In light of the legalization of cannabis, many New Jersey employers wonder whether they can still drug test their employees. The answer is yes, under the following circumstances:. Upon reasonable suspicion of an employee’s usage of a cannabis item while engaged in the performance of the employee’s work responsibilities;...
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,363 COVID cases, 18 deaths; two counties drop to ‘medium’ community levels

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,363 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers two counties — Hunterdon and Warren — to have “medium” community levels of COVID-19. The CDC previously considered them to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, along with the rest of the state’s 21 counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE

