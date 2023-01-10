Read full article on original website
Related
Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law
The decision marks a victory for gun rights advocates seeking to pare down New Jersey’s restrictions on where firearms can be carried. The post Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Globe
Turner comes out in support of abolishing county lines
Few things are more emblematic of New Jersey politics than the county organization line. In almost every county in the state, both parties gather before the primary to decide on their preferred candidate, and with the help of favorably designed ballots, those candidates almost always win. But one of the...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans dead-set against President Christie
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has mused for years about another presidential run in 2024, but a new Monmouth University Poll released today shows that voters in his home state are deeply opposed to the idea of a President Christie. According to the poll, just 20% of registered New...
insidernj.com
Monmouth Poll: Murphy Job Approval Holds Steady
A majority of New Jerseyans continue to approve of the job Gov. Phil Murphy is doing, with about 3 in 10 saying he has major policy accomplishments to point to in his term. The latest Monmouth (“Mon-muth”) University Poll of Garden State residents finds that expectations are not high that Murphy has his eyes on the Oval Office, although even fewer say the same about his predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie. Interestingly, more residents actually expect Sen. Cory Booker to mount another presidential run. But none of these three potential White House candidates receives an overwhelming nod as presidential material from their fellow New Jerseyans. At the same time, the poll finds a certain losing Pennsylvania senate candidate would not get a particularly warm welcome if he tried to use the Garden State as a political launch pad.
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: 68% of New Jerseyans acknowledge Blacks and whites not treated equally
Nearly 70% of New Jerseyans believe that Black and white people are not treated equally in society – up from 50% in 2012 — but one-third of the state says that racial and ethnic discrimination is not a problem in New Jersey, according to a new Monmouth University poll released today.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ
Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections
Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
insidernj.com
Donlon and Peterpaul Announce Candidacies for State Assembly in LD11
Dr. Margie Donlon (Ocean Twp.) and Judge Luanne Peterpaul (Long Branch) have formally Announced their joint campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for State Assembly in the 11th Legislative District. Donlon, a practicing physician, currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township. She was elected in 2019 as the top...
New Jersey Globe
New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz
New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
insidernj.com
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 1/12/2023
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think part of the low expectations for Murphy on the national stage is that there isn’t an obvious job opening in the foreseeable future. The same can’t be said for Christie, but still most New Jerseyans seem to think his disappointing 2016 run should have been enough for him.” – Monmouth University Polling Director Patrick Murray.
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey
You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
insidernj.com
NJ Attorney General Discusses the Gun Violence Epidemic on State of Affairs
Matthew J. Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General, joins Steve Adubato to discuss the gun violence epidemic and the new programs that could improve public safety in New Jersey. Recorded 11-15-23 Steve Adubato asks Attorney General Platkin about issues surrounding violent crime and what should state government should do to fight...
insidernj.com
NJ HPAE Eyeing NYSNA Staffing Patient Ratio Pact
A contract deal between New York City private hospitals and the New York State Nurses Association which provides for enforceable patient nurse staffing ratios is being hailed by New Jersey’s largest union of healthcare workers as an essential benchmark. The tentative settlement between NYSNA, Mt. Sinai and Montefiore Hospitals that calls for a 19.2 percent wage increase over the next three years settled a three-day strike of 7,000 nurses.
Aid for undocumented residents dominates governor’s federal spending
Gov. Phil Murphy has allocated $125 million from a $300 million pot of federal funds the Legislature gave him last year as part of budget negotiations. The post Aid for undocumented residents dominates governor’s federal spending appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
insidernj.com
Crisis Convergence: Building Bridges that Stand the Test of the Times
Over the next five years all 50 states, including New Jersey, are set to get $350 billion for highway construction over the next five years thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill which includes the biggest investment in bridge construction since the creation of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s.
njbmagazine.com
Clearing the Drug Testing Haze Under Legalized Cannabis
In light of the legalization of cannabis, many New Jersey employers wonder whether they can still drug test their employees. The answer is yes, under the following circumstances:. Upon reasonable suspicion of an employee’s usage of a cannabis item while engaged in the performance of the employee’s work responsibilities;...
N.J. reports 2,363 COVID cases, 18 deaths; two counties drop to ‘medium’ community levels
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,363 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers two counties — Hunterdon and Warren — to have “medium” community levels of COVID-19. The CDC previously considered them to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, along with the rest of the state’s 21 counties.
Comments / 4