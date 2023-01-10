ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott, NY

Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEhH2_0k9wPu1i00

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Ellicott police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

Tuesday morning, not long after 10:30 a.m., police posted on Facebook that 16-year-old Aaron Mattie was missing. It’s not clear where or when she was last seen.

The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (716) 665-7083 or (716) 661-7232.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Is This Your Handwriting? Police Seek Author Of Hit And Run Note

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators in Jamestown are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run accident after part of the note they left at the scene appears to be gone in the wind. In a post on social media, the Jamestown Police Department shared...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Missing Jamestown Teenager Located

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A missing Jamestown teenager has been located safe by police. On Wednesday, a missing endangered person alert was issued for 16-year-old Lakayla Norrod by the Jamestown Police Department after she was last seen in the early morning hours. Officers credit tips from the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Police Seek Information About Firing of Gunshots in Olean

OLEAN, NY — Police are seeking information about reports of gun shots that were fired Friday morning.  According to an Olean Police Department Facebook post, police responded to several 911 calls about shots fired on the 300 block of Irving Street at approximately 2:30 a.m.   Patrol officers did not locate anyone in the area, and no possible victims have come forward. The Olean Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact the unit at 7i6-376-5673. Calls can be kept confidential.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Police Seek Help in Shooting Investigation

Olean police are looking for the public’s help investigating a shooting. Around 2:30 Friday morning Olean Police Officers responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 Block of Irving Street after several 911 calls from nearby residents. Patrol Officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival at this location.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Man able to escape from house fire in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — According to officers on the scene, a man was trapped inside a house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon. He managed to escape by exiting through the home's second-story window. Jamestown's Fire Battalion tells 2 On Your Side that firefighters were called to a home on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”

Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance

WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy