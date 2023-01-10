ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons

Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting

Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Washington Examiner

Woman released from Philadelphia jail after a week over mistaken identity

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and placed in police custody for a week when she was mistakenly identified as a criminal in Texas. Julie Hudson, 31, discovered a criminal record under her same name after she was denied employment several times over it. The original suspect had shoplifted in Webster, Texas while being captured on surveillance video. As the suspect shared the same name as Hudson, police mistakenly attached the criminal record to her after finding Hudson's images on social media to be similar to the video footage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cw39.com

2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy