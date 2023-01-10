Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Hakeem Coles to serve 57 years in prison after 2019 Cle Nightclub violent armed robbery
HOUSTON - The security guard convicted of a violent armed robbery in 2019 at a downtown Houston nightclub where he worked as a security guard, has been sent to prison officials say. Hakeem Alexander Coles, 27, was convicted by a federal jury in Houston for interference with commerce by robbery...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons
Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
Houston Chronicle
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
Sheriff: 2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide outside furniture store in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened shortly before 8 p.m. outside a furniture store on FM 1960 W near Champion...
Man uses fake identity to land job at Clé Nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
theleadernews.com
Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting
Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Man accused of shooting Houston-area teacher found in Louisiana, police said
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Texas Cop Running For Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend
Robin Williams' campaign for mayor centers on police reform.
Washington Examiner
Woman released from Philadelphia jail after a week over mistaken identity
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and placed in police custody for a week when she was mistakenly identified as a criminal in Texas. Julie Hudson, 31, discovered a criminal record under her same name after she was denied employment several times over it. The original suspect had shoplifted in Webster, Texas while being captured on surveillance video. As the suspect shared the same name as Hudson, police mistakenly attached the criminal record to her after finding Hudson's images on social media to be similar to the video footage.
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
Many streets blocked after shots fired call in Fresno community, Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office says
It's unclear whether shots fired on one street are connected to the nearby scene with a large police response. ABC13 spoke to neighbors who said they heard gunshots Thursday evening.
cw39.com
2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby
HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning. Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
fox26houston.com
41-year-old man says he was attacked, seriously injured by other inmates in the Harris Co. Jail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2021, there were 20 inmate deaths at the Harris County Jail. Last year, that number rose to 27. Tron Madise says he was lucky to make it out alive. "For them to be watching me get attacked, it was like in my mind, ‘I'm about to die bro,’" Madise said.
