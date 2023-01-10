A Philadelphia woman was arrested and placed in police custody for a week when she was mistakenly identified as a criminal in Texas. Julie Hudson, 31, discovered a criminal record under her same name after she was denied employment several times over it. The original suspect had shoplifted in Webster, Texas while being captured on surveillance video. As the suspect shared the same name as Hudson, police mistakenly attached the criminal record to her after finding Hudson's images on social media to be similar to the video footage.

