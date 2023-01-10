Read full article on original website
Oroho launches bid for sixth term in N.J. Senate
Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho (R-Franklin) will seek re-election to a sixth term in a midterm election that could potentially propel him into the senate presidency if Republicans can pick up five seats under a more favorable legislative map. “As the District 24 Senate representative as well as leader of...
Judge orders hand recount of Trenton council race decided by one vote
Trenton City Councilwoman Jennifer Williams has been in office for nearly two weeks, but a Superior Court judge today ordered a hand recount of the election that put her there, potentially causing further turmoil in an already-chaotic election cycle for New Jersey’s capital city. The recount is likely to be conducted this Saturday.
Altman: Turner should push for legislation banning county lines
With State Sen. Shirley Turner (D-Lawrence) telling the New Jersey Globe that she supports overhauling New Jersey’s party line system, Working Families Party state director Sue Altman – a frequent tub-thumper for progressive caucuses – said today that Turner and other like-minded legislators should push to outlaw county organization lines entirely.
