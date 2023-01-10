ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SV15I_0k9wPDVp00

Police are searching for a woman accused of cashing a lottery ticket that was stolen hours earlier during a robbery by force on Houston's southside.

Surveillance video released by Houston police on Jan. 10, 2023 shows the woman enter a convenience store in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street on Oct. 20, 2022.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

Police said the woman walked up to the counter and cashed a lottery ticket -- but it wasn't just any lottery ticket.

Investigators said the ticket had been taken during a robbery by force just a few hours earlier in the 2600 block of S. Richey Street.

During the robbery, police said a man acted like a customer making a purchase at a convenience store before reaching over the counter and forcibly removing money from the register around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said there is no surveillance video available in the robbery.

The man fled the store in an unknown direction, according to police. He's described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a black surgical mask, a grey hoodie, black shorts and tennis shoes during the robbery.

The woman, who police are calling a person of interest, left the convenience store in a Pontiac four-door sedan, investigators said. She is described only as a Hispanic woman.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Comments / 24

MsDivaT E
2d ago

how was she able to cash it in. when tickets are stolen we put in system numbers of stolen tickets so they can't be cashed

Reply
2
 

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
