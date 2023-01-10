Read full article on original website
Person struck by vehicle on Henderson strip
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders were dispatched to a person struck by vehicle on the Henderson strip Sunday evening, dispatch confirms. The Henderson Fire Department posted on social media warning about the incident at 6:35 p.m., mentioning drivers should avoid the area. According to fire officials, the person was hit on Highway 41 North near […]
HFD: Crews respond to person hit by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle and lying on a roadway on Sunday. This happened on the 2000 block of Highway 41 North near Sugar Creek Inn. HFD officials say dispatch advised that a tractor-trailer was blocking...
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue on Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in response to a hit-and-run report.
Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky. Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson. Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky.
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the second time in two days, the Southbound Twin Bridge was shut down due to a vehicle fire. On Saturday, Henderson dispatch confirmed a fully involved vehicle fire happened on southbound U.S. Highway 41 just over the Twin Bridges. Dispatch says that call came in...
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire slows traffic on US 41
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Traffic on the southbound US 41 bridge leading into Henderson was at a standstill as crews worked to extinguish a vehicle fire that started sometime before 12:00 p.m.. According to dispatch, reports of a vehicle on fire came in sometime before 11:45 a.m.. Eyewitness News will update this story as we […]
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
Henderson leaders unite to battle surging fentanyl overdoses
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Less than two weeks into 2023, and fentanyl overdoses in Henderson are on pace to reach never before seen levels. City and county leaders are uniting with what they’re calling an “all hands on deck” approach to battle the crisis. “This is our number one focus right now,” says Henderson Police […]
EPD officer says suspect pointed gun at them
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at one of their officers. Shortly after midnight Saturday, EPD was dispatched to a home along N Helfrich Avenue for a domestic violence in progress. Police say an officer was talking with the victim outside when […]
EPD: Newburgh man biking Saturday morning arrested on multiple drug charges
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed...
Gun show coming to Henderson Saturday and Sunday
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A gun show will be in Henderson January 14 and 15. RK Shows says the Kenny Woods Gun Show will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Event organizers say vendors will also be available to teach people, answer their questions, and help people […]
Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again. Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019. The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened...
