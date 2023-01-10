ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU’s Norvell lands visit at Blountstown High School

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State head football coach, Mike Norvell took a recruitment helicopter tour of the Panhandle, making a stop at Blountstown High School on Friday. Blountstown was just one of many high school destinations for Norvell Friday, with his key focus being the Tigers Class of 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride. Pride […]
FSU offers 2024 RB Kewan Lacy

Florida State offered Lancaster (Texas) three-star junior running back Kewan Lacy on Wednesday evening. The 5-foot-10.5, 195-pound back mentioned FSU running backs coach David Johnson when sharing news of the offer. FSU is his 22nd offer. Some of his other offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio...
Pitt Running Back Vincent Davis Enters Transfer Portal

PSN’s Mike Farrell is reporting that Pitt running back Vincent Davis has entered the Transfer Portal. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound back from Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale, Florida isn’t the biggest player, but in terms of heart and effort, Davis was amongst the biggest on the Pitt roster. Because of this and his ‘We Not Me’ attitude, Davis is a beloved player by the coaching staff and his teammates.
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida

Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit

In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
