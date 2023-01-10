Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
Four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek ready to step up as a leader of Florida State's 2024 class
The dynamic signal-caller is already doing his part to get a five-star prospect to join him in Tallahassee.
FSU’s Norvell lands visit at Blountstown High School
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State head football coach, Mike Norvell took a recruitment helicopter tour of the Panhandle, making a stop at Blountstown High School on Friday. Blountstown was just one of many high school destinations for Norvell Friday, with his key focus being the Tigers Class of 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride. Pride […]
Mike Norvell comments on addition of former South Carolina DE Gilber Edmond
The Seminoles have officially added another transfer.
Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Odell Haggins checks on Colorado DL commitment
Florida State defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins made his way to check in on Valdosta (Ga.) four-star junior defensive lineman Omar White. The mammoth defensive tackle from South Georgia committed to Colorado on the day after Christmas. White has long held an offer from the Seminoles. He has also previously...
FSU undoubtedly fortified the trenches via the Transfer Portal
Florida State entered the offseason with the goal to get stronger and bigger in the trenches. For a team seemingly poised to take the next step from good to great, an investment of scholarships for readymade players was sensible. So the Seminoles set out to bring beef to the interior...
FSU offers 2024 RB Kewan Lacy
Florida State offered Lancaster (Texas) three-star junior running back Kewan Lacy on Wednesday evening. The 5-foot-10.5, 195-pound back mentioned FSU running backs coach David Johnson when sharing news of the offer. FSU is his 22nd offer. Some of his other offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio...
Trio of Seminoles currently part of college football all-star events
With the college football season officially concluded, college football all-star events that are a part of the pre-draft process are getting underway. Below is a look at what games departing Florida State standouts are set to participate in:. Hula Bowl. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons and defensive tackle Robert Cooper are...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Running Back Vincent Davis Enters Transfer Portal
PSN’s Mike Farrell is reporting that Pitt running back Vincent Davis has entered the Transfer Portal. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound back from Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale, Florida isn’t the biggest player, but in terms of heart and effort, Davis was amongst the biggest on the Pitt roster. Because of this and his ‘We Not Me’ attitude, Davis is a beloved player by the coaching staff and his teammates.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
WCTV
Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in Leon County school zones
University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST. The LCS announces taking...
WCTV
‘I left work immediately to get my baby’: Parents at Godby High School worried about student safety
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students returned to class under increased security at Godby High School Thursday, one day after the school went into a lockdown. Officers on campus were in the double digits, and Godby principal Desmond Cole said parents could expect the same on Friday. The heightened measures come...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida
Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, January 11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest on the rain chances Thursday night, and the clear cool weather that will follow for the weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's 4 p.m. show. Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Bacon-Wrapped Chorizo-Stuffed Dates. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes Torta della Nonna with Pine Nuts. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM...
WCTV
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms a large fight at Godby High School led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News received a call from a parent around 2:20 p.m. sharing that Godby was on lockdown and multiple Leon County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on campus at the time.
City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit
In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
WCTV
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
WCTV
Jury convicts Tallahassee man on burglary, aggravated assault charges following six-hour standoff in 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County jury found a Tallahassee man guilty on all counts in connection with a lengthy October 2021 standoff with law enforcement. 31-year-old Myrick Rittman was convicted on nine counts, including burglary, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and felony battery. Rittman was arrested after a six-hour...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0