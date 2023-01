South Carolina wrapped up the 2022 season with an 8-5 record which was another step forward under head coach Shane Beamer in his second season as the head man. The Gamecocks received big news this week as their leading receiver in Antwane Wells announced he is returning for the 2023 season along with quarterback Spencer Rattler who announced he will be donning the garnet and black in 2023 on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO