Harrisburg, PA

Two people steal 1,023 gallons of diesel fuel from Pennsylvania gas station, police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Two people stole 1,023 gallons of diesel fuel from a Pennsylvania gas station, police said.

Authorities were called to the Exit 77 Travel Plaza in Harrisburg on Dec. 30 after someone reported the theft, according to a Jan. 10 news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators learned the two people stole more than 1,000 gallons of gas worth $5,000, police said. They then left in a blue truck with a flatbed.

The truck did not have a visible USDOT Number , police said, which is required for companies operating commercial vehicles for interstate commerce.

Harrisburg is the state capital of Pennsylvania.

