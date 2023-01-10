ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

boreal.org

Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups

Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?

Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth

Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Former Polar Bear From Lake Superior Zoo Passes

This news is devastating. The Lake Superior Zoo has announced the passing of one of their most beloved animals, Berlin. The polar bear was thirty-three years old and an absolute favorite among those that visited the zoo while she was there. The Lake Superior Zoo shared the news on Facebook...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?

It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Looks For 25 People To Join Citizen Police Academy

Have you ever wished you could get a better picture of what really goes on inside the inner workings of the Duluth Police Department? Or, have a desire to get a better sense the important issues confronting our community? Here's your chance!. The City of Duluth is seeking applicants to...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Indoor Playground And Fun Space Opening In Superior

If you have kiddos that are going a little crazy indoors this winter, or any winter for that matter, there may be a solution for you! A new play space is opening in Superior this weekend and it looks awesome. The spot is holding a grand opening on Saturday, January...
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night

I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released

Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Another Northland post office burglarized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

New Tattoo Parlor Opens in Superior

Superior, Wisc. –There’s a new place to get some ink that just opened its doors in Superior. The Northlandia Tattoo Parlor on Belknap Street received its final approval from the Superior City Council earlier this month. The owner, Jeremy Souders is not new to tattooing, he’s been doing...
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Hermantown Police Nab Juvenile Car Thief

HERMANTOWN, MN (KDAL) – After noticing a vehicle driving carelessly in a business parking lot Tuesday night, a Hermantown Police officer determined the car was recently stolen in Duluth. The vehicle fled when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Loberg Avenue. A short chase ended safely...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

