Superior Provides 25% Rebate Incentive For Film Production Companies That Use The City As A Locale
If the popularity of movies like Merry Kiss Cam are any sign, the Twin Ports is quickly becoming a popular destination locale for film production companies. Hoping to capitalize on that, the City of Superior has pledges a future investment. The city - working with it's Tourism Development Commission -...
boreal.org
Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups
Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?
Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
Former Polar Bear From Lake Superior Zoo Passes
This news is devastating. The Lake Superior Zoo has announced the passing of one of their most beloved animals, Berlin. The polar bear was thirty-three years old and an absolute favorite among those that visited the zoo while she was there. The Lake Superior Zoo shared the news on Facebook...
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
Duluth Looks For 25 People To Join Citizen Police Academy
Have you ever wished you could get a better picture of what really goes on inside the inner workings of the Duluth Police Department? Or, have a desire to get a better sense the important issues confronting our community? Here's your chance!. The City of Duluth is seeking applicants to...
Indoor Playground And Fun Space Opening In Superior
If you have kiddos that are going a little crazy indoors this winter, or any winter for that matter, there may be a solution for you! A new play space is opening in Superior this weekend and it looks awesome. The spot is holding a grand opening on Saturday, January...
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Watch Telly Savalas, Skipper + Gilligan And Al Franken In Retro Duluth Tourism Commercials
Last spring, the City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", that would be used to promote the area moving forward. Conceived by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit Duluth and the Duluth...
Post Office Burglaries Reported In Esko, Cotton + Carlton Resulting In Lost Mail + Adding To Local Mail Delivery Problems
As if there weren't already issues with local mail delivery. A recent round of break-ins have been reported at some northern Minnesota Post Office locations - reigniting concerns about the United Postal Service. The latest break-in occurred at the Esko Post Office on Tuesday morning. According to our news partners...
Locally Laid Egg Company In Wrenshall Explains Spike In Egg Prices
The incredible edible egg isn't that the way the old commercial went? I am a big fan and if I had my way I would eat eggs every day. If I eat them fried I prefer them over easy on toast. otherwise scrambled, in an omelet, hard-boiled, you get the point.
Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released
Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
FOX 21 Online
New Tattoo Parlor Opens in Superior
Superior, Wisc. –There’s a new place to get some ink that just opened its doors in Superior. The Northlandia Tattoo Parlor on Belknap Street received its final approval from the Superior City Council earlier this month. The owner, Jeremy Souders is not new to tattooing, he’s been doing...
Some Target Stores Have Now Installed Anti-Theft Locks On Their Carts [VIDEO]
I do not know of anybody on the planet who can go into Target and not grab a cart. It is inevitable that once inside you will realize that you have found way more stuff than you realized you had to have and off to the cart corral you go.
Dog Lick Cam! Minnesota Man Shares Adorable Greeting From His 3 Dogs
We've all heard of Kiss Cams, heck we even had a movie called 'Merry Kiss Cam' recently filmed in Duluth. However, this is likely the first Dog Lick Cam you've ever seen and it maybe the cutest thing you've seen in a long time. If you're a dog owner like...
kdal610.com
Hermantown Police Nab Juvenile Car Thief
HERMANTOWN, MN (KDAL) – After noticing a vehicle driving carelessly in a business parking lot Tuesday night, a Hermantown Police officer determined the car was recently stolen in Duluth. The vehicle fled when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Loberg Avenue. A short chase ended safely...
7th OWI Charges For Superior Man, 11-Year Old In Front Passenger Seat
A Superior man is facing his seventh Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charge stemming from a routine traffic stop on Christmas Day. Police documents detail that he also had an 11-year old with him riding in the front passenger seat. The traffic stop was the result of the driver running through...
