Embattled Pensacola contractor says he should be able to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again. LaCoste, who has been arrested in connection with a project he allegedly got paid for and did […]
2 Mobile shooting suspects charged in Mississippi murder
Two men accused of shooting two people at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile are now also accused of murder in D'Iberville, Mississippi. One of the men is also charged in a shooting at the Paparazzi Club in Downtown Mobile on November 26.
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
Pensacola man accused of shooting Escambia Co. deputy claims insanity
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies packed the courtroom Thursday morning as they called for a judge to halt the release of attempted murder suspect Daniel Hux. Hux is on trial for two counts of attempted premeditated murder in the first degree after allegedly luring and shooting at deputies at his home in […]
‘Armed & dangerous’ suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet they arrested Patrick Black. The attached image shows Black in handcuffs and leaning against a Sheriff’s vehicle surrounded by deputies. UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): MCPSS said all three schools have been dismissed. UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): MCPSS is dismissing one school at a time starting […]
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Mobile convicted felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted Mobile felon was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being in the possession of a stolen firearm, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, was arrested by Mobile police officers during a traffic stop on June 11, […]
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff, Northwest Florida PBA call for judge to halt release of attempted murder suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff and the Northwest Florida Chapter of Police Benevolent Association are calling for Judge Coleman Robinson to halt the release of a man who allegedly attempted to shoot and kill deputies in 2019. ECSO said they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block […]
Convicted Pensacola dentist arrested again after violating conditions of release
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee is back in jail Wednesday. Charles Stamitoles, 65, returned to Escambia County Jail Wednesday after court documents say he violated the conditions of his release. According to court documents, Stamitoles traveled to Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 2. Stamitoles'...
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson to be laid to rest next week
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The funeral arrangements for Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson will be next week. The Vigil is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, located at 55 Coast Road. The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘domestic-related shooting,’ 1 sent to hospital
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have detained one person, while another was transported to the hospital for a “domestic-related shooting incident” on Lakeview Street in Florosa Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. The post said the person being transported to the hospital suffered a […]
1 arrested in Pen Air ATM bank fraud scheme: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly running a bank fraud scheme at the Pen Air ATM on West Garden Street, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Tahier Lamar Harper, 21, was charged with two counts of bank fraud, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, grand […]
Pensacola dentist back in jail after allegedly violating pre-trial release agreement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients is back in jail after allegedly violating his pre-trial release agreement. Charles Stamitoles was booked into Escambia County Jail just before noon on Wednesday. According to court documents filed on Jan. 3, Stamitoles failed to comply with his pretrial release agreement, which […]
Report: Pensacola man sends threats to cause mass shooting near Escapes Gentlemen's Club
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged with using Snapchat to threaten to conduct a mass shooting near the Escapes Gentlemen's Club on Fairfield Drive. Isaac Jenkins, 23, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, possession of drugs without a prescription, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of opium, and destroying evidence.
