Escambia County, FL

WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

Convicted Pensacola dentist arrested again after violating conditions of release

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee is back in jail Wednesday. Charles Stamitoles, 65, returned to Escambia County Jail Wednesday after court documents say he violated the conditions of his release. According to court documents, Stamitoles traveled to Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 2. Stamitoles'...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHUNCHULA, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘domestic-related shooting,’ 1 sent to hospital

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have detained one person, while another was transported to the hospital for a “domestic-related shooting incident” on Lakeview Street in Florosa Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. The post said the person being transported to the hospital suffered a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist back in jail after allegedly violating pre-trial release agreement

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients is back in jail after allegedly violating his pre-trial release agreement. Charles Stamitoles was booked into Escambia County Jail just before noon on Wednesday. According to court documents filed on Jan. 3, Stamitoles failed to comply with his pretrial release agreement, which […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man sends threats to cause mass shooting near Escapes Gentlemen's Club

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been charged with using Snapchat to threaten to conduct a mass shooting near the Escapes Gentlemen's Club on Fairfield Drive. Isaac Jenkins, 23, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, possession of drugs without a prescription, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of opium, and destroying evidence.
PENSACOLA, FL

