The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: 142-unit mixed-use subdivision The Grove gains initial approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 12 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council. Initial approval: Mixed-use single family development. Council gave initial approval to a rezoning request for 14.02 acres at Milacron Drive and 4 Tall Pines Road. The applicant, Falcon Development, plans to construct a 142-unit mixed-use,...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: Two multifamily developments gain final approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 10 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome development on Wildwood Drive. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for 0.81 acres spread over three parcels on Wildwood Drive. The applicant, Gray Engineering, plans to build a six-unit townhome...
golaurens.com
Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County
Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
WYFF4.com
Upstate residents file lawsuits against county over development, transparency
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A group in Laurens County has filed two lawsuits against Laurens County and the Laurens County Planning Commission. The group of residents say they're looking for transparency and some compromise surrounding new development. The grassroots group "Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living" has filed...
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: More than 950 homes gain final approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 10 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council. Council gave final approval to annex 127 acres at Fowler and Hunter roads. The developer, Crescent Homes, plans to use the land to develop phase two of The Settlement subdivision. Once complete, the development will encompass...
wfft.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from river
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) -- Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.
FOX Carolina
FAA system outage causes flight troubles at GSP, nationwide
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) were delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning. The outage is caused widespread flight delays across the United States. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care asking for help
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
NEXT announces multi-million dollar investment in Greenville businesses
NEXT, a business that works to connect investors with local Greenville businesses, has announced a $6 million fund to help invest in the local tech industry.
WYFF4.com
Drugs change from solid to liquid during Rutherford County bust, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A bust at a Carolina home changed the shape of the drugs when a suspect tried to flush them down the toilet, according to deputies. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the bust happened Thursday as deputies and agents from the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home on Ferry Road in Moorseboro.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
tribpapers.com
I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year
Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
WYFF4.com
Homeless man in need of continuous care reported missing, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A homeless man has been reported missing, according to Greenville Police Department. Police say that Michael Glenn Jr., 35, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, leaving Prisma Hospital. According to police, Glenn is believed to be homeless and in need of continuous care. GPD ask...
Two Upstate counties rank among worst in the state for human trafficking
Two Upstate counties are listed among the worst statewide for human trafficking. On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the state’s annual report on Human trafficking.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
