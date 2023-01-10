ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Greer City Council Notes: Two multifamily developments gain final approval

Here’s a recap of the Jan. 10 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome development on Wildwood Drive. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for 0.81 acres spread over three parcels on Wildwood Drive. The applicant, Gray Engineering, plans to build a six-unit townhome...
GREER, SC
golaurens.com

Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County

Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

FAA system outage causes flight troubles at GSP, nationwide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) were delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning. The outage is caused widespread flight delays across the United States. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Animal Care asking for help

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Drugs change from solid to liquid during Rutherford County bust, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A bust at a Carolina home changed the shape of the drugs when a suspect tried to flush them down the toilet, according to deputies. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the bust happened Thursday as deputies and agents from the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home on Ferry Road in Moorseboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
tribpapers.com

I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year

Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Homeless man in need of continuous care reported missing, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A homeless man has been reported missing, according to Greenville Police Department. Police say that Michael Glenn Jr., 35, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, leaving Prisma Hospital. According to police, Glenn is believed to be homeless and in need of continuous care. GPD ask...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy