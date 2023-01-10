2022 college football: Final top 25 strength of schedule rankings

Georgia (15-0, 8-0 SEC) defeated TCU (13-2, 9-0 Big 12), 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday.

The contest concluded the 2022 FBS college football season.

Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season on Dec. 30.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following the Georgia-TCU national championship game, Vols Wire looks at the top 25 strength of schedule rankings for FBS teams. Strength of schedule rankings from ESPN’s FPI are listed below.

1

Auburn

Record: 5-7

2

LSU

Record: 10-4

3

Florida

Record: 6-7

4

TCU

5

Mississippi State

6

Vanderbilt

7

8

Georgia

Record: 15-0

9

Alabama

Record: 11-2

10

Michigan State

Record: 5-7

11

Kansas State

12

Missouri

13

South Carolina

14

Georgia Tech

15

Ohio State

Record: 11-2

16

Kentucky

17

Purdue

18

Maryland

19

Rutgers

Record: 4-8

20

Penn State

Record: 11-2

21

Iowa

Record: 8-5

22

Indiana

23

Oregon

Record: 10-3

24

Texas

Record: 8-5

25

Texas A&M

Record: 5-7