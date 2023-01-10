ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 college football: Final top 25 strength of schedule rankings

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uho7z_0k9wMOTP00

Georgia (15-0, 8-0 SEC) defeated TCU (13-2, 9-0 Big 12), 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday.

The contest concluded the 2022 FBS college football season.

Tennessee defeated Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl to conclude its 2022 season on Dec. 30.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following the Georgia-TCU national championship game, Vols Wire looks at the top 25 strength of schedule rankings for FBS teams. Strength of schedule rankings from ESPN’s FPI are listed below.

1

Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmeO7_0k9wMOTP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

2

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWM7u_0k9wMOTP00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-4

3

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lxlov_0k9wMOTP00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 6-7

4

TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLFbr_0k9wMOTP00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

5

Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2Yr2_0k9wMOTP00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

6

Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haCNV_0k9wMOTP00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27L2im_0k9wMOTP00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

8

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcaXa_0k9wMOTP00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 15-0

9

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI0kz_0k9wMOTP00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Record: 11-2

10

Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7LQC_0k9wMOTP00
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

11

Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Offkq_0k9wMOTP00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

12

Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1DCu_0k9wMOTP00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

13

South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ufIE_0k9wMOTP00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

14

Georgia Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NN9Q_0k9wMOTP00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

15

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOG85_0k9wMOTP00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-2

16

Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49G7Bv_0k9wMOTP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

17

Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Muw41_0k9wMOTP00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

18

Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3Dyn_0k9wMOTP00
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

19

Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmmzQ_0k9wMOTP00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 4-8

20

Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zn2ao_0k9wMOTP00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-2

21

Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRKJL_0k9wMOTP00
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5

22

Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZZcA_0k9wMOTP00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

23

Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8oQ2_0k9wMOTP00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

24

Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifdS8_0k9wMOTP00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-5

25

Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnJgf_0k9wMOTP00
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-7

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

