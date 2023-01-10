Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
InsideHook
It’s Time to Embrace Cann, a Trailblazing Cannabis Beverage
The best alternative to drinking alcohol this month might still give you a buzz. And this alternative is lower in calories, tastes fantastic and leaves you with no hangover. The downside? It’s both popular and yet really hard to get, thanks to the disparate laws and stigmas surrounding cannabis in this country.
Is the Infamous “Blue Monday” a Real Thing?
Back in 2005, a Cardiff-based academic named Cliff Arnall attached his name to a press brief distributed by since-shuttered Sky Travel. The UK travel company was launching a campaign intended to convince seasonally-depressed Brits to book a trip to paradise, centered around “the worst day of the year.”. In...
Golden Globes 2023: The Best and Brightest Menswear ‘Fits
Strap in, because for better or worse, the Golden Globes are officially back. The awards season circuit kicked off last night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and after a year away to reflect on and correct systemic issues (see: institutionalized racism) and general misdeeds (see: an Emily in Paris nomination), we’ll dare to suggest that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association actually had something of a return to form during Tuesday night’s festivities: crowd-favorite winners from Everything Everywhere All At Once to The Fabelmans, an exceptional hosting bid by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and, most importantly, tons of dazzling menswear looks for us, the adoring public, to chew on.
Stuff We Swear By: A Seiko Prospex Watch That Just Won’t Quit
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. This is Stuff We Swear By, a series in which our editors and writers expound on an item they use (and love) on a daily (or near-daily) basis. In late...
