Strap in, because for better or worse, the Golden Globes are officially back. The awards season circuit kicked off last night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and after a year away to reflect on and correct systemic issues (see: institutionalized racism) and general misdeeds (see: an Emily in Paris nomination), we’ll dare to suggest that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association actually had something of a return to form during Tuesday night’s festivities: crowd-favorite winners from Everything Everywhere All At Once to The Fabelmans, an exceptional hosting bid by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and, most importantly, tons of dazzling menswear looks for us, the adoring public, to chew on.

2 DAYS AGO