CBS Denver

Stabbing suspect allegedly stabbed employee over stolen gummy bears

The man arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a stabbing at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boulder allegedly stabbed a store manager after that manager confronted the suspect over possibly stolen gummy bears.Benjamin Scott Schwelling, 42, was arrested after being identified by at least one witness, according to Boulder Police.He's facing a charge of felony first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a store manager, who CBS News Colorado is choosing not to name, due to privacy concerns.Boulder police say an employee at the Barnes & Noble at 2999 Pearl Street saw a man, later identified by police as Schwelling, walk...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Inmate faces charges after allegedly assaulting deputy at Larimer County Jail

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an inmate assaulted a deputy inside the booking area of the county jail.At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies opened the cell door for 29-year-old, Britannia Dannielle Tovar, to change her clothes and that's when she charged at the deputies. While deputies were able to prevent Tovar from exiting the cell, she was able to assault one of the deputies in the incident. Additional officers were called to assist and were able to restrain Tovar. In the incident, one of the officers was struck in the head, had their hair pulled out and was spat...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead

The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway. 
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say

Two missing brothers were found dead in the water, with fishing poles, at a Pennsylvania reservoir more than a week after they vanished, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police troopers first learned Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was missing at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, according to a news release. Someone reported he was last seen on Jan. 4 before disappearing.
NOXEN, PA
CBS Denver

Thornton police release body camera video from September I-25 shooting

By Luke ZarzeckiThornton police have released a video showing the moments before an officer shot a man on Interstate 25 last fall. The video shows several officers responded to 911 calls that the man, later identified as Darylray Lopez, 29, of Denver, was walking on the highway, causing cars to swerve.The video from the Sept. 5, 2022, incident shows an officer approaching Lopez, whose face is blurred out, on the opposite side of the concrete barrier in the middle of the highway that divides traffic. "Do you need help?" the officer asks. "Do you need an ambulance?" The man backs away from the barrier and then turns toward a second officer on the other side of the barrier. The video shows the man approaching with what the officer believes to be a weapon."Put it down!" the officer yells. "Put it down, now! Put the knife down!"The man raises his arms and continues to approach the officer who shoots three times at the man.Read the entire article here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.  
DENVER, CO
Law & Crime

Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff

A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old found guilty of murder

DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

