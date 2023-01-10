Read full article on original website
Stabbing suspect allegedly stabbed employee over stolen gummy bears
The man arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a stabbing at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boulder allegedly stabbed a store manager after that manager confronted the suspect over possibly stolen gummy bears.Benjamin Scott Schwelling, 42, was arrested after being identified by at least one witness, according to Boulder Police.He's facing a charge of felony first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a store manager, who CBS News Colorado is choosing not to name, due to privacy concerns.Boulder police say an employee at the Barnes & Noble at 2999 Pearl Street saw a man, later identified by police as Schwelling, walk...
Arkansas man arrested after body found buried in his backyard
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after officials reportedly discovered a body buried in his backyard. According to St. Francis County Jail records, Jonathan Paulman was booked on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Lt. Travis Hill from the St. Francis County...
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
Inmate faces charges after allegedly assaulting deputy at Larimer County Jail
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an inmate assaulted a deputy inside the booking area of the county jail.At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies opened the cell door for 29-year-old, Britannia Dannielle Tovar, to change her clothes and that's when she charged at the deputies. While deputies were able to prevent Tovar from exiting the cell, she was able to assault one of the deputies in the incident. Additional officers were called to assist and were able to restrain Tovar. In the incident, one of the officers was struck in the head, had their hair pulled out and was spat...
First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead
The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway.
10 year old charged with homicide appears in court; judge maintains $50K bail
The 10-year-old charged with shooting and killing his mother made his first in-person appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. - On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call regarding a potential harassment incident in the Hatch Circle area.
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
After Sheriff Declines to Prosecute, DA Files Charges Against Swim Instructor in Drowning Death of 4-Year-Old Boy
Prosecutors in Georgia have decided to pursue criminal charges against an instructor who oversaw a swimming lesson where a 4-year-old boy drowned this past June. Authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lexie Tenhuisen on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of young Israel Scott.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto man
Eight teenage girls were charged with murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old Toronto man in what police are calling a "swarming" attack.
Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say
Two missing brothers were found dead in the water, with fishing poles, at a Pennsylvania reservoir more than a week after they vanished, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police troopers first learned Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was missing at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, according to a news release. Someone reported he was last seen on Jan. 4 before disappearing.
Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita
Thornton police release body camera video from September I-25 shooting
By Luke ZarzeckiThornton police have released a video showing the moments before an officer shot a man on Interstate 25 last fall. The video shows several officers responded to 911 calls that the man, later identified as Darylray Lopez, 29, of Denver, was walking on the highway, causing cars to swerve.The video from the Sept. 5, 2022, incident shows an officer approaching Lopez, whose face is blurred out, on the opposite side of the concrete barrier in the middle of the highway that divides traffic. "Do you need help?" the officer asks. "Do you need an ambulance?" The man backs away from the barrier and then turns toward a second officer on the other side of the barrier. The video shows the man approaching with what the officer believes to be a weapon."Put it down!" the officer yells. "Put it down, now! Put the knife down!"The man raises his arms and continues to approach the officer who shoots three times at the man.Read the entire article here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
19-year-old found guilty of murder
DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
