WRDW-TV
2 bills filed in South Carolina, regarding fentanyl crisis
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina State House is making the growing fentanyl crisis a priority as they begin a new session this year. Two bills were pre-filed in the State House dealing with the drug. One would make trafficking fentanyl a violent crime, the other would allow people...
capitalbnews.org
There’s a New COVID-19 Variant Spreading. Here’s What We Know.
President Joe Biden might have declared, “The pandemic is over,” but a new Omicron subvariant is a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us. The new culprit behind a rise in COVID-19 cases is the XBB.1.5 variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, XBB.1.5 represents over 27% of COVID-19 cases nationwide.
AOL Corp
48 COVID deaths for just 1 week in SC as new cases surge. Mask up in these counties, CDC says
Dozens of COVID-19-related deaths were recently reported in South Carolina in one week, highlighting the impact of the latest surge in cases, health officials say. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Tuesday that there were 48 COVID-19-related deaths for the week ending Dec. 31 — a large jump from the three deaths reported a week earlier. The week of Dec. 31 also had 56% more deaths than the prior four weeks combined, the report shows.
WRDW-TV
What to do before and after filing an insurance claim following storm damage
Austell, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many homeowners such as Carol May who sustained storm damage on Thursday are now waiting for insurance companies to get them back on their feet. The Georgia Office of Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner said there are some things you need to know before and after filing a claim.
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Stem cell clinic that made millions off injections will pay back less than $300K
The Georgia Attorney General's office has settled a lawsuit against a chiropractic clinic accused of false advertising in peddling stem cell cures to vulnerable patients, agreeing to less than $300,000 in restitution.
WYFF4.com
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds, heavy rain and freezing temperatures are all in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Let's start with Thursday. Most of the Upstate and all of northeast Georgia is at the medium...
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
WALB 10
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
Georgia ranked one of the worst places to raise a family
With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, as well as expert commentary. To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
WXIA 11 Alive
Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through
ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GaRVIS, the New GA Voter Registration System is Ready to Go According to State Voting Officials
The much-anticipated new system goes fully online this February 6th with very high expectations. GaRVIS is a cutesy acronym that stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. According to a press release by the Secretary of State’s office, GaRVIS is expected to store the voter registration records for all of Georgia’s 7.9 million voters far more efficiently than the current system, which has become overtaxed due to the rapidly expanding number of newly registered voters in recent years.
Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms
Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
