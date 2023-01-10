ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now Playing: Friday, January 13, through Thursday, January 19

Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) Au hasard Balthazar (not rated; FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Over the...
Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) Announces Emanuel Ax as Gala Guest Artist in 2023-24 Season

DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 11, 2023) — The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) is pleased to announce that world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax will be the featured Gala Guest Artist during the upcoming 2023-24 season. The multi-Grammy®-award-winning artist will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertos N° 25 (K503) and N° 20 (K466). The QCSO will bookend these works with Gustav Mahler’s Blumine and Igor Stravinsky’s The Firebird: Suite.
WQPT’S “The Auction is at Your House” Coming January 26

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 13, 2023) — WQPT, Quad Cities PBS is holding their third on-air/online acution, The Auction is at Your House. The event will air on WQPT January 26, 8-10PM, while bidding starts on-line January 17. Items can be viewed before the on-air portion of the auction by...
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
Local Students Named to Knox College's Fall 2022 Dean's List

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (January 12, 2023) — High-achieving students were named to the Knox College Dean's List for the 2022 Fall Term. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade-point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11

WHITESIDE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (January 11, 2023) — Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
