Now Playing: Friday, January 13, through Thursday, January 19
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) Au hasard Balthazar (not rated; FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Over the...
Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) Announces Emanuel Ax as Gala Guest Artist in 2023-24 Season
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 11, 2023) — The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) is pleased to announce that world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax will be the featured Gala Guest Artist during the upcoming 2023-24 season. The multi-Grammy®-award-winning artist will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concertos N° 25 (K503) and N° 20 (K466). The QCSO will bookend these works with Gustav Mahler’s Blumine and Igor Stravinsky’s The Firebird: Suite.
WQPT’S “The Auction is at Your House” Coming January 26
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 13, 2023) — WQPT, Quad Cities PBS is holding their third on-air/online acution, The Auction is at Your House. The event will air on WQPT January 26, 8-10PM, while bidding starts on-line January 17. Items can be viewed before the on-air portion of the auction by...
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
Goodwill of the Heartland Moves Quad Cities Mission Services Offices to NorthPark Mall; Opens New Helms Career Center
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (January 13, 2023) — Goodwill of the Heartland will host a Grand Opening Celebration for its Davenport Career and Support Services facilities at NorthPark Mall on Thursday, January 26. The event is open to the public and includes facility tours, a community ribbon cutting and light refreshments.
Lacey Laxton of Coal Valley, Illinois, Makes the Dean's List at McKendree University
LEBANON, ILLINOIS (January 11, 2023) — Congratulations to Lacey Laxton of McKendree University, who was named to the fall 2022 semester Dean's List for earning a grade-point average of 3.60 or higher. Lacey is a resident of Coal Valley, Illinois. Founded in 1828, McKendree University's historic Lebanon, Illinois, campus...
Local Students Named to Fall 2022 Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, ILLINOIS (January 11, 2023) — To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. McKinley Laberge of Davenport (52807) Madeline Pessman...
Local Students Named to Knox College's Fall 2022 Dean's List
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (January 12, 2023) — High-achieving students were named to the Knox College Dean's List for the 2022 Fall Term. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade-point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Monmouth College Students Learn About Issues Facing Maple City Through Journalism Assignment
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (01/10/2023) — A group of Monmouth College students recently took a closer look at the city where they go to school, and they say they discovered some surprising facts about the Maple City. The students in an "Introduction to Journalism" class (listed as COMM 260) taught by...
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
